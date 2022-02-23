The updated PPV card for AEW Revolution

Hangman Page vs Adam Cole for the AEW World Title

Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title

Jurassic Express vs ReDRagon vs ? in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Jade Cargill vs Tay Conti for the TBS Title

CM Punk vs MJF in a Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston

Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs PowerHouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks vs ? vs ? in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, & Sting vs The AHFO in a Tornado Trios Match