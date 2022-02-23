The updated PPV card for AEW Revolution

Feb 23, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Hangman Page vs Adam Cole for the AEW World Title

Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title

Jurassic Express vs ReDRagon vs ? in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

Jade Cargill vs Tay Conti for the TBS Title

CM Punk vs MJF in a Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson

Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston

Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs PowerHouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks vs ? vs ? in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, & Sting vs The AHFO in a Tornado Trios Match

