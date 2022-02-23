The updated PPV card for AEW Revolution
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 24, 2022
Hangman Page vs Adam Cole for the AEW World Title
Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title
Jurassic Express vs ReDRagon vs ? in a Triple Threat Match for the AEW Tag Team Titles
Jade Cargill vs Tay Conti for the TBS Title
CM Punk vs MJF in a Dog Collar Match
Jon Moxley vs Bryan Danielson
Chris Jericho vs Eddie Kingston
Keith Lee vs Wardlow vs PowerHouse Hobbs vs Ricky Starks vs ? vs ? in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match
Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, & Sting vs The AHFO in a Tornado Trios Match