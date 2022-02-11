The Rock narrates Rocky Johnson video on Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode featured a Black History Month tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson.

The 2:20 video tribute was narrated by Johnson’s son, WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Rock took to Twitter after the video aired and commented on how emotional the tribute made him.

“This one makes me emotional, but man I’m smiling with goosebumps of gratitude, mana and pride. My dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson was a trailblazer and became the first black @wwe tag team champions w/Tony Atlas. Thank you dad. I will forever be proud of who and what I am. I love u,” Rock wrote.

Johnson, a former WWE Tag Team Champion who held numerous titles in his near-30-year career, passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 75.

You can see Rock’s full tweet below, along with the full video tribute from SmackDown: