Alex Gracia announces her departure from WOW

https://www.gerweck.net/2021/11/29/alex-gracia-2/ issued a short statement on her personal Twitter page announcing that she has decided to part ways with WOW (Women of Wrestling) as she felt that the promotion was no longer a good fit for her personal brand.

Gracia writes, “Starting today, WOW and I have amicably parted ways as I did not see them as a good fit for my current goals and brand. I wish them nothing but the best and I still plan to support the current girls who are there working hard to show you that Superheroes are real.”

Wrestling fans will have seen Gracia’s work across multiple promotions over the last few years. She’s appeared on multiple episodes of AEW Dark, has worked for IMPACT, ROH, the NWA, and SHIMMER. You can see her full tweet below.