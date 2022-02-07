2/7/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.
—
- Bobby Fish defeated Robert Anthony
- Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Diamante, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny defeated Heather Reckless, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue
- Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Stephen Wolf
- Julia Hart defeated Arie Alexander
- Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto)
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal
- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) (w/Kris Statlander) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)