2/7/22 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Feb 7, 2022 - by Michael Riba

Mark Henry, Paul Wight, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Chicago, Illinois.

  1. Bobby Fish defeated Robert Anthony
  2. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
    Diamante, Emi Sakura, and The Bunny defeated Heather Reckless, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue
  3. Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) defeated Stephen Wolf
  4. Julia Hart defeated Arie Alexander
  5. Dante Martin defeated Aaron Solo (w/Nick Comoroto)
  6. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
    The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) and The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (w/Billy Gunn) defeated Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Lee Moriarty, and Matt Sydal
  7. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) (w/Kris Statlander) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

Post Category: AEW, News, Results     Tags: , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Natalya

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal