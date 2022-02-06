2/4/22 WWE SmackDown Viewership

SpoilerTV reports that Friday night’s episode of Smackdown had a drop in viewership and the ratings from last week, but was still above two million viewers.

The show averaged 2.100 million viewers, down from last week’s final viewership total of 2.217 million. The first hour drew 1.998 milion and the second had 2.003 million.

The show also had a 0.5 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, slightly down from last week’s 0.56.

