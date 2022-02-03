AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite drew 954,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 13.27% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.100 million viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.35 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is down 14.63% from last week’s 0.41 rating. This week’s 0.35 key demographic rating represents 456,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 13.96% from last week’s 530,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.35 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #37 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #31 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the lowest viewership and the lowest key demo rating of the year so far – the lowest since the December 15 Winter Is Coming episode, which drew 948,000 viewers with a 0.31 key demo rating. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 13.27% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.63% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was up 13.03% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was up 9.37% from the previous year. The 2021 episode went head-to-head with WWE NXT, and was the 2021 Beach Break edition of Dynamite.

South Park on Comedy Central topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.44 rating, drawing just 844,000 viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.691 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.27 key demo rating.

Big Brother and Amazing Race, both on CBS, tied to top the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 3.759 million viewers. Big Brother took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.78, while Amazing Race drew a 0.64 for the #3 spot.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and featured just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta (replacing Brian Kendrick), Malakai Black and Brody King vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo, Ruby Soho vs. Nyla Rose, and CM Punk vs. MJF, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode