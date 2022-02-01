Sean Waltman returning to the ring for GCW

WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman is returning to the ring.

We’ve noted how Waltman was recently cleared to return to in-ring action, and noted on WWE’s The Bump how he was looking forward to getting back in the ring.

In an update, GCW announced today that Waltman will team with Joey Janela to take on Matt Cardona and Brian Myers at GCW’s Heartbreak event on Friday, February 25 at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Heartbreak will also feature Blake Christian vs. Nick Wayne, Homicide vs. Dr. Wagner Jr., and Kevin Blackwood vs. Atticus Cogar. The event will stream live on FITE.

Stay tuned for more on Waltman and GCW. You can see GCW’s announcement below: