1/28/22 AEW Rampage: Beach Break Championship Friday Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Cleveland, Ohio.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Anthony Bowens (w/Max Caster) vs. Jon Moxley

Moxley attacks Caster before the bell, and then sends Bowens into the corner. Moxley delivers a chop, and then slams Bowens into the next corner. Moxley stomps Bowens to the mat, and then pulls him up to deliver a series of right hands. Moxley slaps Bowens in the back a few times, and Bowens rolls to the floor. Moxley follows him out and slams him into the barricade. Moxley sends Bowens into the crowd and raises Aubrey Edwards’ hand at ringside. Moxley follows Bowens through the crowd, but Bowens delivers an elbow strike. Bowens delivers a few right hands, but Moxley comes back with a chop and tosses him back to ringside. Moxley tries to wrap Bowens’ arm around the ring post, but Bowens pulls him into it instead. Bowens chops Moxley against the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Bowens stomps on Moxley, and then drops down to deliver right hands. Bowens chops Moxley in the corners and wraps his arm around the top rope. Bowens delivers a kick to Moxley’s arm, and then drops him with a leg-sweep. Bowens goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out.

Moxley comes back with knee strikes, and then slams Bowens to the mat and kicks him in the chest a few times. Moxley runs the ropes, but Caster grabs his ankle. Bowens delivers a lariat, and then drops Moxley with a neck-breaker. Bowens goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bowens and Moxley are up top, and Bowens delivers a dropkick. Bowens drops Moxley with a superplex and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Bowens delivers a series of elbows to Moxley’s head and comes off the ropes, but Moxley counters with a kick to the midsection. Moxley goes for the Paradigm Shift, but Bowens counters out. Bowens delivers a shot, but Moxley sends him to the outside and onto Caster. Moxley takes Caster out as well, but Bowens grabs Moxley in the ropes and drops him with a DDT. Bowens goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Bowens delivers a few shots, but Moxley fires back with his own. Moxley delivers knee strikes, but Bowens meets him with an elbow. Moxley delivers a knee strike, but Bowens comes back with combination offense and a thrust kick.

Moxley comes back with a palm strike and plants Bowens with a pile driver. Moxley goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Moxley delivers elbow strikes in the ropes and goes for a sunset flip, but Bowens rolls him up for two instead. Moxley gets a quick two count, and then Bowens drops him with a suplex. Bowens goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Bowens delivers the Acclaim to Fame and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out. Bowens delivers a forearm shot and a kick to the face. Caster gets on the apron and Bowens grabs the boombox. Edwards stops him and Caster tosses the chain to Bowens. Moxley counters with a cutter and clotheslines Caster to the floor. Moxley gets a roll-up on Bowens for two, and then drops him with the King Kong Lariat. Moxley delivers the Paradigm Shift and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Bryan Danielson is shown watching a monitor.

—

Announced for this upcoming Wednesday’s Dynamite: Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho.

—

Andrade El Idolo finds Darby Allin backstage. Idolo asks Allin where his boss is, and Allin laughs at him. Idolo tries to give Allin a contract, and Allin laughs. He says he doesn’t work for Sting, and says he thinks Idolo is a great wrestler. Allin says Idolo cannot buy his dignity, and this business meeting is finished. He tells Idolo and Jose to get out, and then grabs Sting’s bat. Idolo tells him to take it easy and that he needs to talk to Allin’s boss.

—

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (w/Tully Blanchard)

Wheeler and Johnson start the match, but Anderson makes a blind tag as Johnson drops Wheeler with a hurricanrana. Harwood tags in and applies a wrist-lock. Anderson turns it into one of his own, but Harwood drops him with a side-headlock take down. Anderson gets free and they dodge right hands from each other and have a stalemate. Harwood delivers a shoulder tackle, but Anderson doesn’t fall. Harwood delivers another one and takes Anderson down, but Anderson comes right back. Anderson knocks Wheeler to the apron as Johnson tags in. Johnson sends Wheeler to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Johnson takes Harwood out with a dive as well, and then rolls him back into the ring. Johnson connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Harwood kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Johnson kicks Harwood in the face and drops him with a neck-breaker. Wheeler tags in and cuts Johnson off. Wheeler sends Johnson to the corner, but Johnson gets free and tags in Anderson. Anderson delivers a few shots, and then slams Wheeler and Harwood’s heads into each other. Anderson delivers shots to Wheeler and slams him to the mat. Anderson kicks Wheeler and goes for a DDT, but Wheeler counters out. Anderson gets a roll-up for two and drops him again with a double-leg take down. Johnson tags in and drops Wheeler with a DDT. Johnson connects with a frog splash and goes for the cover, but Wheeler gets his foot on the rope. Anderson goes to the floor and backs Blanchard into Arn, and then Arn drops Blanchard with a shot. Johnson kicks Harwood in the face and falls onto Wheeler for a two count. Johnson comes off the ropes, but Harwood makes a tag. FTR drop Johnson with a spike pile driver and Harwood gets the pin fall.

Winners: FTR

—

A video package for the ongoing feud between Mercedes Martinez and Thunder Rosa airs.

—

Match #3 – AEW TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Julia Hart (w/Griff Garrison)

Cargill applies a side-headlock, and then drops Hart with a shoulder tackle. Cargill delivers a back-breaker and drops an elbow. Cargill goes for the cover, but changes her mind. Cargill does a few push-ups and sit-ups, and then kicks up. Hart catches her with a quick roll-up and delivers a shoulder tackle and a clothesline, but Cargill doesn’t go down. Hart delivers a kick and takes Cargill to the corner. Cargill picks her up, but Hart takes her down with a hurricanrana. Hart goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Cargill delivers a pump kick, followed by Jaded, and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Jade Cargill

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-Brody King and Malakai Black vs. PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo

-CM Punk vs. MJF

-Nyla Rose vs. Ruby Soho

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (c) vs. Jay Lethal

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa

—

Match #4 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus (c) (w/Christian Cage) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) (w/Matt Hardy and The Blade)

Private Party take out Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus before the bell, and then drop Jungle Boy with Gin and Juice as the bell rings. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Quen comes in with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Kassidy tags back in and he and Quen go for a double dive, but Jungle Boy dodges them. Jungle Boy kicks Kassidy in the face and tags in Luchasaurus. Quen and Kassidy duck out of the ring, but Luchasaurus follows them out. Luchasaurus shoves Blade out of the way and slams Kassidy on the apron, but Quen lays him out with a dive. They double-team Luchasaurus on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, everyone is still brawling on the floor. Luchasaurus drops Quen with a clothesline and tries to tag Jungle Boy in. Hardy tosses Kassidy back into the ring, and then Quen comes back in as well. Luchasaurus drags then across the ring and makes the tag. Jungle Boy delivers an elbow to Kassidy and slams Quen to the mat. Jungle Boy clotheslines Kassidy to the floor and sends Quen on top of him. Jungle Boy takes Kassidy out with a dive, and then takes Quen out as well. He takes both of them out with a third dive, and gets Kassidy back into the ring. Jungle Boy goes for a Brain Buster, but Kassidy counters and gets a two count on a pin fall attempt. Kassidy goes up top, but Jungle Boy cuts him off. Quen makes the save, but Luchasaurus does the same. Kassidy goes for a cross-body, but Jungle Boy counters off of Luchasaurus’ shoulders and lands on top of Kassidy. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Kassidy kicks out. Quen delivers a dropkick to Luchasaurus, but Luchasaurus comes back with a headbutt. Kassidy takes out Jungle Boy, and then Private Party drop Luchasaurus with the Silly String.

Jungle Boy sends Kassidy into Quen and rolls him up for two. Jungle Boy locks Kassidy in the Snare Trap, but Quen breaks it up with a Shooting Star Press. Quen tags in and puts Jungle Boy up top. Private Party goes for Gin and Juice, but Jungle Boy counters with a cutter. Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy double-team Quen and slam him to the mat, and Jungle Boy gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus

-After the match, The Gunn Club hit the ring and attack the champions. They lay Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus out with shots with the title belts and stand over them as the show comes to a close.