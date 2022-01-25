Note on WWE and Johnny Knoxville

Johnny Knoxville’s WWE run is reportedly ending at the Royal Rumble this Saturday.

Knoxville has been working a Royal Rumble program with Sami Zayn, and word now via @Wrestlevotes is that this storyline is scheduled to conclude at The Rumble on Saturday as both men compete in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

It was noted that WWE is working on another celebrity appearance for WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word on who that might be yet. It was noted that a name was not available yet because it’s either “top secret,” which is unlikely, or because it’s undecided.

Knoxville has made several recent WWE TV appearances to promote the Jackass Forever movie that hits theaters on Friday, February 4.

