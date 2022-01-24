AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last Friday

Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 594,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 12.93% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 526,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 20% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.24 rating represents 318,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 22.31% from the 260,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.20 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage drew the best audience for the show since November 5. The key demo rating was tied with the January 7 episode for the best key demo rating in the regular timeslot since October 29. Friday’s viewership was up 12.93% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 20% from the previous week.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm on TNT, live from the PNC Arena in Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The show featured a full card advertised ahead of time – Jon Moxley’s in-ring return vs. Ethan Page as the opener, Hook vs. Serpentico, Nick Jackson vs. Trent Beretta, plus AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defending against Anna Jay, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 7 Episode: 588,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 14 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 21 Episode: 594,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 28 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode