Summer Rae responds to criticism of WWE referring to her as a Legend

During the January 21st 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown, 2022 Royal Rumble entrant Summer Rae was shown at ringside and she was acknowledged as a WWE Legend.

Fans on social media criticized Summer Rae being given the Legend moniker and she issued a brief response…

“I am seeing so many complaints that WWE called me a legend tonight. I don’t make the rules, y’all. They said what they said.”