Canyon Ceman talks time with WWE and departure

Former WWE executive Canyon Ceman took to LinkedIn today and issued his first public comments since it was reported that he was let go by the company back in the summer of 2021.

Ceman was hired by WWE to work as the Senior Director of Talent Development back in March 2012. He was promoted to the role of Vice President of Talent Development in August 2015, and held that role until July 2018. Ceman was then promoted to the role of Senior Vice President of Talent Development, the WWE Performance Center, Business Development and Casting/Content in July 2018, and worked that role until his departure.

Ceman noted that he’s grateful for his “adventurous 9.5 year run” with WWE. He praised Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque as a visionary leader and a good human, and named others such as Vice President of Talent Development Kristin Altman, former Director of Talent Development & Head of Global Recruiting William Regal, WWE Performance Center Head Coach Matt Bloom, Dr. Chris Amann, and many others.

Ceman also revealed what he’s most proud of from his WWE run, and said it was an honor and a pleasure to recruit and work with WWE talent. He praised them as being the most passionate/creative and hardest-working athletes he’s been around, and said it was inspirational to watch them from 2012-2021.

Ceman ended his statement with thanking his wife for the sacrifices she made. He also noted that he will be making announcements soon, presumably on his career.

You can read Ceman’s full statement below:

In the spirit of 2022, and a new chapter about to begin, I want to say thank you and a final LinkedIn goodbye to my past chapter at WWE. I am grateful to WWE for an adventurous 9.5 year run as a leader in talent development. -It was an adventure to articulate and execute the vision, for talent development and NXT, of HHH/ #PaulLevesque, a visionary leader with world class creativity and discipline, and a good human. We were fortunate to lead a team of passionate and interesting humans like #MattBloom, #WilliamRegal, #KristinAltman, Paul Fair, Cami Levin, Ali Bologna, Danielle Vastola, Amanda Tustian, Scott Amann, Gregg Bernard…and many more true professionals at WWE HQ past and present. I am most proud of:

-the efforts we made towards professionalization and globalization of athlete acquisition and development, India, Dubai, Japan, China, Saudi, Mexico, Australia, Chile, Germany, etc. What a ride!!!

– our role in the Women’s empowerment movement in WWE, from Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair, so proud of Sara Amato and all we accomplished

-the culture of respect and empowerment we built at the WWEPC, as we launched and grew NXT and NXTUK…

-and of the superstars launched and stories created through all of these projects. -It was fun and fulfilling to develop athletes and humans at the WWE Performance Center with unique and committed people like Head Coach Matt Bloom, Shawn Michaels, Sara Amato, Robbie Brooks, Steve Corino, Norman Smiley, Terry Taylor, #RyanKatz, Jeremy Borash, Sean Hayes, Malissa Lappas, medical, creative, and the rest of the WWEPC coaches and staff. Too many to name but you know who you are. We had a great run during some magical years. Your passion and commitment are inspiring. -It was an honor and pleasure to recruit and work with WWE and NXT Sports Entertainers, who are among the hardest working and most passionate/ creative athletes I have ever been around.

To watch them perform for the rabid NXT audience from 2012-2021 was inspirational.

The performance art of pro wrestling is worthy of respect… the more you learn the more impressed you become with all that it requires. Creative Physicality. -Finally, I am grateful to my wife Kimberly Johnson Ceman for all the sacrifices she made to allow me to work and travel as much as I did. Our 3 resilient kids are thriving, and she deserves much of the credit. Gratitude and Respect We had a great run, but it’s time to move on to our next chapter. Announcement coming soon 🙂 !

During his time with WWE, Ceman was intricately involved in the scouting, recruiting and evaluating of talents for the WWE developmental system, and helped with overseeing the WWE NXT brand. He was hired in March 2012 after serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Association of Volleyball Professionals until the organization closed in 2010.

WWE hired Trent D. Wilfinger to replace Ceman in early August 2021. He has been working as WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent ID & Development since then.

Stay tuned for more.