Poll results: 2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Story of the year?
2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Story of the year?
CM Punk debuts in AEW (50%, 192 Votes)
WWE firing personal after touting “record revenue” (25%, 97 Votes)
The dominance of Roman Reigns in WWE (8%, 30 Votes)
Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole join AEW (8%, 29 Votes)
Fans back in attendance at live events (7%, 28 Votes)
Hangman’s rise to the top (2%, 8 Votes)
Total Voters: 384
PAST WINNERS:
2020: Brodie Lee’s passing
2019: AEW Officially Launches
2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia
2017: The Undertaker retires
2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble
2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match
2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak