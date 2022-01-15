Poll results: 2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards – Story of the year?

2021 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Story of the year?

CM Punk debuts in AEW (50%, 192 Votes)

WWE firing personal after touting “record revenue” (25%, 97 Votes)

The dominance of Roman Reigns in WWE (8%, 30 Votes)

Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole join AEW (8%, 29 Votes)

Fans back in attendance at live events (7%, 28 Votes)

Hangman’s rise to the top (2%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 384

PAST WINNERS:

2020: Brodie Lee’s passing

2019: AEW Officially Launches

2018: Roman Reigns has leukemia

2017: The Undertaker retires

2016: AJ Styles makes his WWE debut in the Royal Rumble

2015: Perro Aguayo passes away during match

2014: Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WM streak