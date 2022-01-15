Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair rematch announced for next Friday

WWE has announced a rematch between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Naomi for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

The Flair vs. Naomi rematch will be a Championship Contender’s bout with a future title shot up for grabs.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Flair defeat Naomi due to interference by Sonya Deville. Naomi initially won the match by count out, but Deville changed it to a No Count Out match, and then changed it to a No DQ match. The Deville vs. Naomi feud continued on this week’s SmackDown with Naomi threatening to attack Deville in a backstage segment.

Adam Pearce interrupted and stood in between them, but agreed that Naomi was right to complain about Deville interfering in her match last week. Pearce said Naomi deserves another shot at Flair, and then booked the match for next Friday.

Naomi and Deville have been feuding for a few months now, but there’s no word on if WWE will actually bring Deville back to in-ring action for a match between the two.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown. Below is footage of last night’s segment with Naomi, Pearce and Deville: