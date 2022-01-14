Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s post-Hard To Kill edition of Impact Wrestling drew 111,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 6.73% from last week’s 104,000 viewers for the Hard To Kill go-home episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 50% from last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 38,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 58.33% from the 24,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

After failing to make the Cable Top 150 for four straight weeks, this week’s Impact ranked #147 with the 0.03 key demo rating.

This week’s Impact ranked #111 for the night in viewership on cable, tied with NFL Now on the NFL Network, which ranked #150 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.03 key demo rating.

Thursday’s Impact drew the best audience since the November 18 episode, and the best key demo rating since December 9. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 6.73% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was up 50% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this past week was down 31.05% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 40% from the year before.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Bucks on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 1.412 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.598 million viewers, ranking #6 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.73 rating. Young Sheldon also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 7.700 million viewers.

Thursday’s Impact was the post-Hard To Kill episode with the following matches advertised ahead of time – “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jake Something, Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid, plus Deonna Purrazzo vs. Rok-C in a “Winner Takes All” match for the ROH Women’s World Title and the AAA Reina de Reinas Title, which ended up being the main event.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode