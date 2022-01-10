Shinsuke Nakamura injured

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is currently out of action with an injury, according to Rick Boogs.

Boogs appeared on FOX Sports’ “Out of Character” podcast with Ryan Satin and revealed that Nakamura suffered a hand injury that has him away from in-ring action.

Nakamura has not wrestled since he and Boogs defeated Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin at a WWE live event in Rockford, IL on December 18.

Boogs revealed the injury when asked if he’s interested in eventually breaking out and doing more singles matches in WWE.

“I think it’s inevitable that it’s gonna happen,” he said. “I’m not looking to like rush it by any means because I feel like me and Shin have not even scratched the surface yet of what we can do together, combining our forces. We’re just getting cooking here.

“We’ve only had a couple of tag matches together. And he suffered a hand injury that’s kept him out for close to two months now it seems like. So, I’m kind of just looking forward as of right now for him to be healthy and cleared and then us just kick some tail. And then from there, down the road we’ll branch off. I’m in no rush with that.”

Boogs added that the only time he hasn’t had Nakamura at his side was for the WWE live event the day after Christmas, which was the Tampa show, where Boogs took a loss to Corbin.

Sami Zayn is currently the #1 contender to Nakamura, but WWE has not announced when that title match will take place. Nakamura has remained on TV while injured, and was at ringside for Boogs’ win over Zayn on last Friday’s SmackDown.

(H/T to F4Wonline.com for the quote)