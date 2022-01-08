Ian Riccaboni & Bobby Cruise to call ROH Title Match at Impact Hard to Kill

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that well-known ROH commentator Ian Riccaboni and well-known ROH ring announcer Bobby Cruise will be calling the action for the ROH title matchup between Jonathan Gresham and Chris Sabin at this evening’s Hard To Kill pay per view. This comes shortly after it was revealed that Tom Hannifan (fka Tom Phillips) would be joining IMPACT as their regular play-by-play man.

Just In: @IanRiccaboni and @realBobbyCruise to call the @ringofhonor World title match between @TheJonGresham & @SuperChrisSabin TONIGHT at #HardToKill!

LIVE at 8PM ET on PPV!

— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 8, 2022