Booker T compares Big E and Bobby Lashley’s WWE Title runs

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had a lot to say about the recent WWE title change at Day 1, including how he would compare Big E and Bobby Lashley’s title reigns, his expectations for Big E moving forward, and much more. Here’s what Booker had to say (via Wrestling Inc.):

Booker T on how he would compare Big E and Bobby Lashley’s WWE title reigns: “No, I don’t think [Big E] had a better run than Lashley either. But there again, just look at how long Bobby has been grooming compared to Big E. He’s got to be in his mid (40’s) or earlier, I’m not sure. I don’t want to throw the man’s age out there. Let’s think about it, the grooming time for Bobby Lashley compared to Big E. Getting to the point where you do get there and you’re ready to have those types of matches. You’re ready to go out and look dominant and put yourself in a position to have a good run as World Champion.”

On how Lashley’s run in TNA and his advice to Lashley when both were with the company: “Bobby actually got a taste of it when he went to TNA and became World Champion. That gave him a chance for what it feels when you run the company. When you run the company man, you go out there and you beat these guys up. You don’t have to do anything else. Bobby figured that out over there. As well, Bobby got the chance to sit under the learning tree for a minute. I always told Bobby, ‘go out there and just take care of business. It ain’t about frills or anything like that, and I think you’ll get over.’”

On his expectations for Big E moving forward: “I think Big E is going to be happier going forward as far as his position goes. I think Big E has worked himself into a position where he has to be worked at a certain level right now. He can only work with certain guys right now. More than anything, he’s proved himself as a champion. As a guy that should be looked at in that big picture all the time. That’s just something, you’ve got to work to that position right there. It doesn’t just happen for you.”