Betty White passes away at 99

Television icon Betty White has passed away at age 99, just weeks shy of celebrating her 100th birthday.

My deepest heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of THE AMAZING, LEGENDARY, 1 AND ONLY BETTY WHITE.

Icon. Philanthropist. And someone everyone can look up to.

I think I speak for the whole world when I say, May she RIP. pic.twitter.com/nuIOS8gLKm

— Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) December 31, 2021