TBS Women’s title tournament final match set

A new TBS Women’s champion will be crowned next week on the first episode of Dynamite on TBS with the final now set between Ruby Soho and Jade Cargill.

The two-month long tournament featured 12 women, four of whom received a first-round bye. Anna Jay, Jamie Hayter, The Bunny, Red Velvet, Serena Deeb, Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford, Ruby Soho, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander were the participants.

Cargill, who had a first-round bye, beat Red Velvet and yesterday Thunder Rosa to advance to the final while Soho started from the first round, beating Penelope Ford, then Kris Statlander, and Nyla Rose last week to advance to the final.