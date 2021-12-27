WWE Raw preview for tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with the go-home build for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view.
RAW will be headlined by AJ Styles vs. Omos, The Miz and Maryse renewing their wedding vows, and more. WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:
* The go-home build for WWE Day 1
* AJ Styles vs. Omos
* WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defends against Dolph Ziggler
* Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor
* RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Otis
* The Miz and Maryse renew their vows in the ring
Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.