WWE RAW Report – 12/20/2021

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week and how Bobby Lashley made it into the WWE Title match at WWE Day 1. We’re live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley and MVP. They head to the ring to a mixed reaction but mostly boos. The announcers hype Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E at Day 1.

MVP takes the mic as the boos pick up. He calls on fans to give praise to The All Mighty but they boo louder. MVP touts what Lashley accomplished last week, saying it would be impossible for any other man. He goes on and says no one can disrespect Lashley again because he’s shown what will happen, and you must acknowledge Lashley because he’s shown that we are living in The All Mighty era… the music interrupts and out comes Big E to a pop. Big E gives Lashley some props but brings up how MVP hit him in the knee with the cane last week. Big E says maybe Lashley doesn’t have the cojones he thought he did.

Lashley says he would’ve defeated Big E anyway and didn’t need any kind of help. Lashley says MVP did that on his own. Lashley goes on about how he didn’t need MVP’s help to beat any of the others last week, and MVP agrees. Lashley brings up how MVP said he’d beat Big E if Lashley couldn’t last week. Lashley says MVP is a former champion and all, so he wants to see if this is true. Lashley goes to ringside to watch, and says MVP has his cane to use it if he needs to. Big E readies for a fight.

MVP is keeping Big E backed off with his cane. Rollins and Owens suddenly attack Lashley from behind at ringside. They double team Lashley and send him shoulder-first into the ring post. Big E sees this and runs out, attacking Owens and Rollins. They fight him off and launch the champ into the ring post. Owens and Rollins hit the ring and stomp away on Lashley now as fans boo. Big E runs in to make the save. MVP and Lashley clear the ring now, taking out Lashley and Owens. Lashley’s music hits as he and Big E stand tall, sizing each other up.

– We see recent happenings between Doudrop and Bianca Belair. Belair is backstage warming up when Sarah Schreiber approaches, saying tonight’s match is being billed as the final chapter between she and Doudrop. Belair cuts a promo and says she is The EST of WWE and now they have one final match for Doudrop to finally learn that she can never take Belair out, no matter how hard she tries. Belair says this one will end like the others have, with her hand raised in the air as the undeniable of WWE. She walks off.

Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop

We go back to the ring and out comes Bianca Belair to a pop. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kevin Owens is yelling at Seth Rollins about how they need to try to take Bobby Lashley out again. Rollins agrees but can’t hear himself think. Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce walk up and make the main event – Owens and Rollins vs. Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They walk away and Rollins isn’t happy. We go back to the ring and out comes Doudrop as Belair looks on. The bell rings and they face off. Belair rocks Doudrop and goes for an early KOD but she can’t hit it. Doudrop retreats to the floor and taunts Belair to boos.

Doudrop fights back into the ring but misses a clothesline. Belair shoves her but Doudrop runs her over. Doudrop beats Belair down in the corner after a splash now. They trade strikes and Doudrop gets the upperhand. Belair comes back and dropkicks Doudrop into the corner. Belair with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Doudrop sends Belair to the apron but Belair fights back and nails a forearm. Belair flies from the top but Doudrop catches the crossbody in mid-air, then nails a powerslam for a close 2 count.

Doudrop misses a senton as Belair moves. Belair does the handspring moonsault but Doudrop gets her knees up. Belair lands hard and rolls to the floor for a breather. Doudrop follows and Belair fights back. Belair side-steps and Doudrop runs into the edge of the apron. Belair with a Spinebuster at ringside as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Doudrop has regained control in the ring. She climbs up for a superplex but Belair fights back. Belair tries for a Sunset Bomb to the mat but Doudrop kicks her tot he mat. Doudrop misses a second rope splash. They briefly tangle and Doudrop splashes Belair into the corner. Doudrop with a corner cannonball now. Belair kicks out at 2.

Doudrop puts Belair back down in another corner, tossing her around. Doudrop rag-dolls Belair some more, talking trash while keeping her down. Belair gets up and rocks Doudrop in the face. Belair keeps fighting and dropkicks Doudrop into the corner. Belair with shoulder thrusts now. Doudrop scoops Belair but she slides out and leaps from the second rope with a crossbody for a pop. Belair with the moonsault for a close 2 count. Belair can’t believe it, showing frustration now.

Belair with thrusts in the corner. Belair mounts Doudrop in the corner with right hands as fans count along. Doudrop counters with a big powerbomb out of the corner. Doudrop drags Belair to the corner instead of pinning her. Doudrop goes to the second rope, taunts Belair and then misses the Vader Bomb as Belair moves. Belair grabs Doudrop from behind and goes for the KOD, finally getting Doudrop up for it. Fans cheer as Belair hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Bianca Belair

– After the match, Belair stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Belair celebrates in the corners as fans cheer her on.

– We see recent happenings between Austin Theory and Finn Balor. Theory is backstage looking into his phone now. Kevin Patrick stops for comments, bringing up how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has invested his own time into Theory as of late. Theory says he feels like the luckiest Superstar in the world and there’s a reason why Vince is so proud of him. He goes on and thinks Vince sees him as the future WWE Champion. Theory walks off for his match.

Finn Balor vs. Austin Theory

We go back to the ring and out comes Finn Balor to a pop. Balor poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Austin Theory. The bell rings and they go at it as Balor unloads. They go to the floor and Theory turns it around, ramming Balor back into the apron. Balor stays on Theory as they bring it back in but Theory fights back and drops him over the top rope. Theory drops Balor and mounts him with right hands for a quick 2 count. Theory with a clothesline in the corner and a takedown. Theory grounds Balor now.

Theory talks some trash while grounding Balor in the headlock. Balor fights back and nails a dropkick while Theory is down. Balor knocks Theory to the floor. Balor goes for a punt kick from the apron but Theory catches it and drops him. Theory holds Balor up from the apron and then slams him to the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Balor mounts some offense and unloads, nailing a double stomp as fans cheer him on. Balor kicks Theory in the gut and stomps away. Theory fights back and rolls into a dropkick but Balor hangs in it. Theory sends Balor into the corner and works him over some more. Theory charges but misses. Balor keeps fighting and goes to the top but Theory crotches him. Theory goes up and nails a big modified Spanish Fly.

Theory grabs his phone for a selfie but this almost backfires as Balor rolls him for a 2 count. Theory goes for the ATL as they tangle. Balor blocks it for a 2 count. Balor with the big corner dropkick now. Balor goes to the top and nails the Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor stands tall and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays as a shocked Theory reacts. Balor poses in the corner now as fans cheer him on.

– We see what happened last week between The Miz and Maryse after the run-in with WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Miz is backstage with Omos now. Miz says this will be a fascination episode of MizTV and we will see if Edge can do better with The Cutting Edge. Miz also thanked Omos for sharing something with him. AJ Styles walks up and asks what Miz was talking about. AJ asks Miz what he was talking about, but decides it doesn’t matter. Miz says he will see them in the ring. AJ says they will let Miz do his little song and dance tonight, then he wants to beat The Mysterios and be back in the run for the RAW Tag Team Titles and back on top before the end of the year. Omos says he can’t wait, but maybe he didn’t mean it.

– We go back to the ring and out comes The Miz for another episode of MizTV. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a SmackDown Breakdown replay for this past Friday, showing what happened between Paul Heyman, Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The announcers hype WWE Day 1 and Liv Morgan’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch over the weekend. We go back to the ring and The Miz is out for another must see edition of MizTV. Miz sends a message of love to his wife Maryse and says if she loves him and their family, she will not discuss their relationship on The Cutting Edge tonight. Miz then welcomes us to MizTV, and says tonight’s guests are more combustible than Urban Meyer and his coaching staff. The music hits and out comes AJ Styles and Omos.

Miz welcomes AJ and Omos, who tossed his chair out of the ring. He brings up what happened last week and the recent issues between AJ and Omos, and wonders if the magic is gone. AJ says it’s just like Miz and his wife. AJ goes on and calls it growing pains, noting that he had to take Omos under his wing but Omos has made great strides. AJ says he meant what he said before about how unstoppable they can be when on the same page. He says they did go off the rails a little, but it happens. He goes on praising Omos and says he could be tag team champions by himself if he wanted. AJ says they are on the same page and seeing eye-to-eye now. AJ is ready to move on from what happened and clean house in WWE. AJ proposes they take all the titles in WWE.

Miz says that’s such a big idea, but what if he heard otherwise. AJ says yeah right, from who? Miz says from Omos. AJ knows how Miz deflects on MizTV. AJ wants to ask a question now. He asks what kind of man puts the mother of his children in harm’s way. Miz and AJ have words now. Miz says Omos said he’s sick and tired of carrying AJ, and that when he stepped foot in WWE he was already the biggest and brightest, and hasn’t needed AJ, and that AJ has been holding him back ever since he “recruited” him. Miz says this mutual respect thing is one-sided, pointing to how it took AJ years to get to WWE while WWE begged Omos. Miz goes on and AJ asks if he’s done, and says this is why the should’ve never came on MizTV. AJ asks Omos what’s going on, he’s all ears. Before Omos can speak, the music interrupts and out comes Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Jimmy says the discussion will have to continue later.

The Mysterios vs. AJ Styles and Omos

AJ Styles and Omos look on from the MizTV set as Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio make their entrances. The Mysterios enter the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ is going at it with Dominik. AJ catches Dominik with a backbreaker. Dominik counters a move but AJ blocks a hip toss and applies an abdominal stretch. They tangle and Dominik rolls AJ for 2. AJ comes right back with a pele kick to level Dominik. Rey comes in and ends up catching AJ with a tornado DDT, then the big 619 for a pop.

Rey goes to the top for the splash but AJ gets his knees up. AJ goes for the tag but Omos ignores him, standing there on the apron. AJ is stunned. Rey takes advantage and rolls AJ up for the pin to win.

Winners: The Mysterios

– After the match, The Mysterios exit as the music plays. A disappointed AJ looks at Omos. Omos is still turned away from him on the apron, looking into the crowd. AJ asks if this is how it’s going to be. AJ says he never should’ve helped Omos because he’s a piece of trash. AJ grabs Omos and attacks but Omos comes over the top rope as AJ unloads while he’s hung up on the rope. Omos fights back but AJ keeps fighting and is still up. AJ springboards for the Phenomenal Forearm but Omos catches him in mid-air, puts AJ on his shoulders and then drives him into the mat while yelling out. There are boos and cheers from the crowd, mostly boos it seems. Omos stands tall over AJ. Omos takes the mic and says next time AJ sees him it will be in a match… against you. Trash that, Omos says, as he tosses the mic down at AJ. Omos makes his exit as his music hits.

– We see how Otis defeated Riddle last week, and how Alpha Academy laid out RK-Bro last week.

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. Chad Gable

We go back to the ring and out comes one half of RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro, Randy Orton. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and an intense Austin Theory is waiting outside the office of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon. He wants to knock but has second thoughts and walks away. We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Chad Gable with Otis. They head to the ring as Orton looks on from the ring.

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Orton goes behind but Gable ties his arm up. Fans chant for Orton as he turns it around, working on Gable’s arm. They tangle and Gable gets the upperhand, sending Orton to ringside for a breather. Gable poses and yells out as fans boo. Orton thinks it over and returns to the ring. Orton takes Gable down with a headlock but Gable escapes for a hold of his own. They tangle and trade pin attempts again. Gable with an arm drag as Otis looks on. Gable goes back to work on Orton’s arm.

Orton takes Gable to the corner but misses as he charges in. Gable with a pair of deep arm drag takedowns, and some trash talking in Orton’s face. Orton turns it around and tosses Gable to the floor as fans chant his name. Gable comes right back to the apron but Orton kicks him and goes for the second rope draping DDT as fans pop.

Gable blocks it and goes behind but Orton blocks the German suplex. Gable with another arm drag but Orton blocks the next one, leveling him with the RKO outta nowhere. Orton covers for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Randy Orton

– After the match, Orton stands tall as the music hits. Otis enters the ring for a makes his sneak attack but Orton fights and goes for the RKO but it’s blocked. They briefly tangle and Otis blocks another RKO attempt. Orton counters that and tries again but Otis blocks the third RKO attempt in a row. Orton retreats and makes his exit as Alpha Academy seethes in the ring.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Bobby Lashley, WWE Champion Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. Lashley is setting up in the locker room now when MVP approaches. MVP asks if he’s good for the night and if he can trust Big E. Lashley says he can’t trust Big E, but he’s going to beat the hell out of Rollins and Owens, and if Big E gets in his way, then he will do the same to Big E. MVP asks about what happened between them in the ring and if Lashley was just setting a trap, right? MVP says he can take care of himself, he just wants to know. Lashley ignores the question and says he needs to re-hydrate, and asks if MVP can get him some water. MVP says sure champ, I’ve got you, and then walks off. Lashley continues getting ready for the main event.

Championship Contender Match: WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go back to the ring for this non-title Championship Contender match as WWE United States Champion Damian Priest makes his way out. Priest hits the ring and stands tall with the title as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how Reggie and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke were looking at Christmas trees on display earlier today at a local park. Brooke thanked Reggie for bringing her here. They walked off to look at the rest of the park. Akira Tozawa appears dressed as an elf, looking for R-Truth. Tamina Snuka appears and scolds him for getting involved when she warned he and R-Truth to stay out of her way. She tells Tozawa to stay put as she goes looking for Brooke. R-Truth is dressed as Santa Claus, offering time on his lap. Brooke retreats as Reggie holds Santa Truth down. Tamina catches up with Brooke but Brooke unloads and fights her off. Reggie and Dana retreat to safety. Tamina seethes at Truth and Tozawa, who also run away now. We go back to the ring and out come The Dirty Dawgs – Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. Ziggler will become the new #1 contender to Priest if he can win this Championship Contender bout. We see how Priest recently retained over Roode.

The bell rings and they go at it. Ziggler holds Priest in the corner and decks him as the referee counts. Priest fights back and levels Ziggler with a running kick. Priest with more big offense as Ziggler struggles to stay up. Priest misses in the corner but blocks a Zig Zag. Priest blocks a Fame-asser but Ziggler rolls him up for 2. Priest levels Ziggler with a Bell Clap out of nowhere.

Priest beats Ziggler around the ring now, controlling him by his arm as Roode cheers his partner on. Ziggler kicks Priest’s knee out but Priest comes right back and plants Ziggler face-first into the mat. Priest stands tall and smiles now. Priest goes to the top but Ziggler leaps up and nails a big superplex. They’re both down on the mat in pain as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Ziggler is mounting offense. Ziggler with a big tornado DDT in the middle of the ring for a 2 count. Ziggler shows some frustration now but waits for Priest to get back to his feet. Ziggler goes for a superkick but Priest catches it and delivers a big right hand. Priest unloads with a bunch of kicks and a right hand now. Priest levels Ziggler with a jumping kick. Priest yells out for a big pop.

Priest with the Stage Dive in the corner. Ziggler blocks a Broken Arrow but Priest levels him with a big clothesline. Priest follows up with a Broken Arrow in the middle of the ring but somehow Ziggler kicks out at 2. Priest goes to the top but Ziggler runs up and goes for another superplex. Priest slides down to the apron and rocks Ziggler to the mat.

Roode runs over and takes Priest’s leg out, sending him down on the apron, then to the floor. Roode yells at Priest as the referee counts. Priest recovers at ringside and he’s snapped like he;s been doing as of late. priest leaps off the steel ring steps and attacks Roode as he tries to retreat. Priest pounds on Roode as the referee counts to 10.

Winner by Count Out and New #1 Contender to the WWE United States Title: Dolph Ziggler

– After the bell, Priest keeps pounding on Roode at ringside. Ziggler is announced as the winner by count out, and he is the new #1 contender. Priest returns to the ring but Ziggler retreats up the ramp. Priest grabs Roode at ringside and drops him on the floor with The Reckoning while staring Ziggler down. Priest stands tall at ringside as his music hits. Priest now marches up the ramp as Ziggler retreats to the back in a hurry.

– Kevin Patrick stops Finn Balor backstage and asks him how it felt to defeat Austin Theory after his recent antics. Balor says the win was satisfying, and he hopes Theory took plenty of selfies while getting his ass beat, but now onto more important thin… Theory suddenly attacks from behind and beats Balor down. Theory talks some trash and slams Balor on top of a road case, then takes a selfie. Referees check on Balor and yell at Theory to leave.

– We go back to the ring for the return of The Cutting Edge as WWE Hall of Famer Edge makes his way out to a big pop. Edge stops on the ramp and poses as the pyro goes off. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vince McMah9on is in his office when Austin Theory walks in, apparently after Vince sent for him. Theory apologizes and explains himself, and says he got Finn Balor back. Theory calls it a cold-blooded, calculated attack, but he got Balor back. It’s really hard to make out what Vince is saying these days. Vince says he liked that but Theory still lost his match, and maybe he should fire Theory. Vince says he likes firing people, it gives him a warm feeling inside, especially before the holidays. Vince says he will give Theory another chance in the form of a rematch against Balor next week. Vince hopes he’s not making a mistake. Vince says he didn’t become a ruthless billionaire by making minor adjustments. He erases something on a piece of paper, with an eraser like he pointed to last week, blows the shavings in Theory’s face, and ends the segment with a “Ho! Ho! Ho!” as Theory looks away. We go back to the ring and Edge welcomes us to the return of The Cutting Edge, saying he’s been waiting a long time to say that. Edge introduces his guest for tonight, saying they don’t have much in common except for the fact they’re both Canadian and both frustrated with The Miz.

The music hits and out comes Maryse. We see how Miz tried to use Maryse as a shield last week, then hit Edge with a Skull Crushing Finale, but was slapped by his wife. Edge asks how frustrating it is to be married to Miz. Maryse says they’re not friends, she’s not going to be his buddy and talk bad about her husband, she’s not here for that, she just wants to use this platform to speak. Edge asks if she couldn’t get a spot on MizTV. Maryse talks about how her husband is narcissistic, and doesn’t let anyone get a word in. Edge didn’t realize this would be a therapy session. Maryse says everyone thinks she has this perfect life but at the end of the day she is a person, and just wants a big thank you from her husband, for what she does at their home, for their businesses, and every single thing she does for them. Fans are booing Maryse now. Maryse says she’s truly exhausted, she’s tired. Maryse says last week Edge could’ve really hurt her bad and he didn’t. She says she has two kids and who’s going to take care of them if something happens to her?

Maryse gets emotional but fans continue to boo. Maryse asks Edge if he ever would’ve done this to his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Edge says he’s sorry… sorry that her life is some kind of horrible country song. Edge asks if anyone else is buying this? Fans boo some more. Edge tells Miz to cut the act. Edge believes Miz sent Maryse out here to bait him into a trap. Edge calls Miz out. Edge says no, he would not do this to Beth because he respects her. Fans cheer Edge on. Edge calls Miz out again and the music hits. Maryse walks away to the corner but Miz tries to sneak attack. Edge meets him and beats him down. Maryse hits Edge with her purse and then slaps him. Miz follows up with a Skull Crushing Finale in the middle of the ring. Maryse laughs now and kisses Miz as the boos get louder. The music starts back up as Miz and Maryse exit the ring, all smiles and back on the same page. Edge slowly recovers on the mat.

– We see what happened last week with Queen Zelina Vega defeating Rhea Ripley after bad interference by Nikki A.S.H.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley. Graves says Nikki A.S.H. and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Carmella are banned from ringside for this match. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get a “coming soon” vignette for Veer Mahaan. We go back to the ring and Ripley waits as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega is out next. Vega cuts a promo on how Ripley isn’t good or queen enough to end the reign of the one true queen of WWE. The bell rings and they go at it. Ripley mounts offense and counters Vega for a big slam, but Ripley gets caught with a Stunner for a 2 count.

We see Nikki watching from backstage. Ripley with another counter and a big boot to level Vega. More back and forth now for the next few minutes. Vega with a sliding knee to the chin. They tangle and Ripley superkicks her. Ripley follows up with a Riptide in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Ripley stands tall over Vega and poses in the middle of the ring now.

– Sarah Schreiber stops WWE Champion Big E backstage, asking if he and Bobby Lashley can… Big E interrupts and tells her not to say the filthy C… co-exist word. Big E gets hyped up but Schreiber steps away when Lashley appears. Big E asks if Lashley came to talk or fight, or does he need to prepare for another sneak attack by MVP. Lashley doesn’t need help to win the WWE Title, but tonight he’s focused on beating up Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins, and wonders if he can trust Big E. Big E tells him to leave MVP in the back. Lashley tells him not to worry about MVP.

– We go back to the ring and out comes Liv Morgan. She’s wearing a cast on her arm. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Morgan is standing in the ring with a kendo stick. We see last week’s promo where Morgan challenged RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a rematch at WWE Day 1, before they brawled and Lynch used the steel ring steps to injure Morgan’s arm. Lynch then accepted the Day 1 match. Saxton hypes Morgan vs. Lynch at WWE Day 1 and wonders if Morgan will be 100%. Morgan goes on about how Lynch tried to help herself at Day 1 by injuring her arm last week. Morgan goes on about how she couldn’t let Becky get the upperhand, so she followed Becky to the gym that Becky owns with her try-hard husband Seth Rollins to attack, but little did Liv know that Becky had something similar in mind. Liv shows us the wacky footage that aired on social media this past weekend.

Liv admits Becky may have been a step ahead there, but she learned Becky is afraid of her as she had a student dress up like her because she knew Liv was coming for payback. Liv didn’t want to beat up an innocent woman but she was so happy when she thought it was Becky. Liv goes on and says it will be her arm raised at the end of the WWE Day 1 match, and Becky will have all the time in the world to hang out with her baby and husband. Liv says Morgan can try to break her arm, but at Day 1 she’s going to break Becky’s face and leave with the RAW Women’s Title. The music interrupts and out comes Becky to a mixed reaction.

Lynch congratulates Liv for beating a poor girl senseless. Becky goes on and says she’s paid her dues, which is why she’s not soft, and it’ll take more than a few kendo stick shots to keep her down, and when you’re this Big Time, you’re too big to be down. They have words and Becky says Liv did show her students that everyone can get lucky at least once, but at Day 1 she will show them that luck does run out. Becky says Liv has stepped up more than she thought. Becky goes on and Liv says she can’t scare her any longer because she will start off the New Year as champion. Liv says her spotlight feels good and Becky can come check it out, and finish what she tried to start. They have some more words and Liv tosses her kendo stick out at Becky’s feet, saying she brought it for Becky to use, not for herself. Becky yells at Liv and tells her not to disrespect her. Becky says Liv is lucky she has a private jet to catch. She storms off as Liv stands tall in the ring, all smiles as her music starts up.

– We see what happened between MVP and Bobby Lashley earlier tonight, and how Lashley was then attacked by Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins until Big E made the save for Lashley. We see Owens and Rollins having a friendly disagreement backstage now. Owens thinks they should be called SR-KO.

WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Big E for tonight’s main event. Big E poses on the apron as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bobby Lashley is out by himself with Big E. Kevin Owens is out next, followed by Seth Rollins. Big E starts off with Owens and beats him down in the corner. Owens eventually rolls to the floor to regroup. Lashley tags himself in and chases Owens, dropping him at ringside. Big E drops Rollins in the ring and tosses him to the floor. Lashley follows up and runs over Rollins at ringside to a big pop. Lashley stands tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lashley is dominating Rollins in the ring. Lashley blocks a kick and then a suplex, nailing a long vertical suplex of his own. Lashley shows off and finishes the suplex with one arm as fans pop. Lashley poses over Rollins and goes for The Hurt Lock but Rollins escapes and decks him. Rollins sends Lashley to the floor. Owens tags in and nails a cannonball form the apron to the floor. Fans boo as Owens stomps away and talks trash to Lashley at ringside. Owens brings it back in and hits the senton for a 2 count. Owens grounds Lashley and tags in Rollins next. Rollins takes over and keeps Lashley down as fans start chanting his name to rally. Lashley counters and finally drops Rollins face-first into the mat.

Big E gets the hot tag and unloads as Owens also runs in. Big E with two big belly-to-belly suplexes, and another. Big E stops and clotheslines Rollins from the apron. Owens rolls Big E up from behind for 2. Big E comes back and levels Owens for a close 2 count. Fans rally for Big E now. He goes for the Big Ending but has to stop as Rollins hits the apron. Owens takes advantage and drops Big E with a superkick.

Rollins tags in and hits a top rope Frogsplash for a 2 count as Lashley makes the save. Owens tags back in and ends up hitting a big top rope senton but Big E kicks out just in time. Owens yells out in frustration as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Big E dodges a moonsault by Owens. Rollins and Lashley reach for tags now as fans rally. Rollins and Lashley both rush in but Lashley strikes first. Lashley then hits a swinging neckbreaker, and a big overhead throw. Lashley smashes Rollins in the corner but then runs into a big boot. Lashley leaps over Rollins and goes for a powerslam but Rollins resists. Lashley hits the powerslam anyway but Owens breaks the pin up.

Big E attacks Owens and sends him to the apron. Big E runs for the Spear off the apron but Owens knees him. Big E gets dropped in the ring. Rollins and Lashley tangle now. Lashley goes for a Spear but Rollins jumps over it and the Spear takes out Big E instead. Owens goes for a Stunner on Lashley but it’s countered and Lashley hits the Spear on Owens instead. Lashley covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Bobby Lashley and Big E

– After the bell, there’s some confusion as Rollins broke the pin up but the referee already counted the pin and the decision is final. Rollins attacks Lashley and now Lashley is double teamed at ringside as fans boo. Rollins and Owens take apart the steel ring steps but smash the upper half into Big E’s face as he runs over to make the save for Lashley. They run the steps into Lashley’s face now to put him back down. Rollins helps Owens deliver an apron powerbomb to Lashley at ringside now as the boos get louder. Owens holds Lashley down face-first into the bottom half of the steel steps as Owens encourages him. Rollins runs and delivers the Stomp, smashing Lashley’s face into the steel. The boos are really loud now as Owens and Rollins return to the ring and shake hands. They both seem suspicious of each other as they turn their backs. They turn back around and rush towards each other but stop and hug instead of fighting. Rollins and Owens stand tall together and are all smiles as RAW goes off the air with the boos picking up.

