Rok-C receives a WWE Tryout

WWE has been holding tryouts in Orlando this week with several names that have made appearances on AEW Dark in the past.

PWInsider reports that ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C is also in Orlando for the tryouts, as she was part of a photo gallery on WWE’s website.

Rok-C signed a deal with ROH earlier this year, but all ROH contracts are expiring between now and March. Until then, talent are free to work elsewhere. She is also currently set for MLW next month in Dallas. She is 19 and was trained by Booker T.