Rick Boogs talks about his partnership with Shinsuke Nakamura

“So then they were like, ‘Well what do we do with this guy?’ So then, like anyone would do, they go on my social media and see what I’m about. They see I lift heavy weights, I’m a bit of a psycho, I play guitar. ‘Okay, let’s put him with Nakamura and have him play the guitar like they did with Nita Strauss.’ So that’s a lot of pressure! They told me this the day before that SmackDown, so I don’t know what I am doing and I don’t know if I am being called up or anything. I have just been sitting backstage and on the sidelines for years. I was itching and dying to get a chance, and then they tell me this is what I am doing. Wow, I am debuting on SmackDown, so it’s a matter of not botching the entrance music too bad, because I didn’t have a lot of time to learn it. I learn it one way, and we are walking through the entrance. Then they say ‘It doesn’t really sound right.’ This is a few hours before showtime. So then they ask me to play it a different way, so alright! Let’s try it a different way and see what happens. From there, week after week you get a little bit better with it, and now I think we have got it down. Me and Shin, we are just crushing it, he is like a father figure to me. He is helping me out, giving me guidance, telling me where to play air drums, to do a power slide here, it’s great! This is directly from a novel. There is the trials and tribulations, you’ve got your highs and your lows.”

source: Inside the Ropes