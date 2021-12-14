LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Grayson Waller will address last week’s attack on Johnny Gargano

* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase

* Boa vs. Edris Enofe

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match

* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match

* Harland makes his in-ring debut

