LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE
Stay tuned for live WWE NXT results at 8pm ET. Below is the line-up for tonight:
* Grayson Waller will address last week’s attack on Johnny Gargano
* Cora Jade vs. Dakota Kai
* Tony D’Angelo vs. Andre Chase
* Boa vs. Edris Enofe
* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. Bron Breakker in a non-title match
* Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson in a No Holds Barred match
* Harland makes his in-ring debut
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.