Amanda Huber pens touching tribute to her late husband Brodie Lee

Amanda Huber, the wife of the late Jon “Brodie Lee” Huber, wrote a touching tribute in The Players’ Tribune ahead of the one-year anniversary of his death and what would have been their tenth year wedding anniversary.

Simply titled Jon, the story goes over their whole relationship, from the very beginning in the early 90s all the way until his death on December 26, 2020. It’s divided in 29 chapters and covers how they met, wrestling on the indie circuit, singing with WWE, WrestleMania, and moving to AEW.

The last seven chapters cover extensively the road leading to his untimely passing and the support she received from his friends in the wrestling business, be it those in WWE and in AEW.

You can read it in full at ThePlayersTribune.com.