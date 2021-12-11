Notes on Cesaro, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn

– During a recent interview with Megan Morant, Cesaro suggested that a first time ever match against Drew McIntyre is something to thing about following there differing levels of success against Sheamus in recent weeks. He said “I’m still upset about Sheamus beating me last week, so I hope I can get in the ring with him fairly soon and pay him back for that. It’s fun watching Drew. I’ve never had a match with Drew, so something to think about.”

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the contracts of both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are said to be up soon and WWE is attempting to keep them. The company is trying to keep them happy and that is likely why both are getting more TV time lately. The idea is that if they are happy with their push, they might stick around. But if they don’t, then they can be used to put others over, as they have been.

