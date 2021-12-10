Rampage moved to Christmas Day airing on TNT

AEW Rampage will be airing on Christmas Day on Saturday, December 25 instead of Christmas Eve due to scheduled TNT Christmas programming.

The Christmas Day Rampage will be taped following the live Dynamite on December 22 from Greensboro, North Carolina and it will be headlined with Sammy Guevara defending his TNT title against Cody Rhodes in a rematch from the first-ever match on Dynamite from 2019.

Getting an audience that weekend is going to be difficult but AEW decided to go ahead with an original episode regardless. WWE is also going ahead with the Christmas Eve episode of Smackdown but that will be a taped show from Chicago which will be recorded with next Friday’s broadcast.