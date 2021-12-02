WWE reportedly considers NXT Cruiserweight Championship plans
There has reportedly been talk of dropping the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Title.
Sunday’s NXT WarGames event will see NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong defend against Joe Gacy, who does not meet the 205 pound weight limit for the cruiserweight division. This comes as WWE recently dropped the weight limit for some matches on the weekly WWE 205 Live TV show, and started allowing female Superstars to compete on the show.
In an update, it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that there’s plans to drop the Cruiserweight Title as a way to switch things up. It remains to be seen if they will move forward with these plans, and what a new title would be based off of.
It will be interesting to see if Gacy wins the title from Strong this Sunday, and if this leads to the end of the NXT Cruiserweight Title.
Stay tuned for more.
This will mark what, the 4th time (3rd in the “WWE era” 4th if you count the original WWF Light Heavyweight Title from the early 80’s) they have tried and failed with a cruiserweight division.
Let’s be blunt about the fact the company has never been behind such a division and failed to promote it and the show it was tied to. And besides, seeing how they’ve gutted the roster, they don’t have the depth to even have a division anymore.