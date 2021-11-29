LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. This is WWE’s debut at the new venue. Smith is joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes Seth Rollins to mostly boos. Rollins laughs and dances around on his way to the ring as Mike Rome does the introduction. The announcers hype tonight’s show.

Rollins says we might think he’d be in a bad mood after last week but he’s Seth freakin’ Rollins and no one can keep him down, not Kevin Owens, WWE Champion Big E or Finn Balor, or anyone else. Rollins is in a good mood tonight because he’s got a secret, he’s got some breaking news. He asks for a drum roll and he gets one. Rollins announces that he will challenge Big E for the WWE Title at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day. Rollins goes on about how this will be the first day of a new year, and the first day of his next WWE Title reign, one that will be defining. He goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Balor to a pop.

Balor rushes the ring and they start brawling. They go to the floor and Balor takes it over the barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Balor brings Rollins back over and tosses him over the announce table. Balor brings it back into the ring but Rollins knocks him off the apron tot he floor. Rollins nails a suicide dive to the floor. Balor gets back up and drops Rollins at ringside with a Slingblade. Balor grabs half of the steel ring steps and smashes Rollins in the face. Balor brings Rollins back in the ring as the referee tries to restore order. Rollins calls for the bell.

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins

The bell rings and Finn Balor nails a dropkick to send Seth Rollins into the corner. Balor goes to capitalize but Rollins rolls to the floor to regroup. Balor runs the ropes and leaps out, taking Rollins back down on the floor. Balor stands tall and we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Balor drops Rollins for another 2 count. Balor with more offense until he goes to the top and Rollins cuts him off. Rollins climbs up for a superplex but Balor resists and shoves him to the mat. Rollins leaps back up and nails the superplex. Rollins holds and follows-up with a Falcon Arrow for a close 2 count. Rollins goes back to the top for the Frogsplash but Balor gets his knees up. Rollins kicks out at 2.

Balor comes back with a double stomp in the middle of the ring but Rollins hangs on. Balor waits in the corner but Rollins blocks a Slingblade. Rollins comes back with a Slingblade of his own, then a superkick to the face for a 2 count. Rollins mounts Balor and pounds on the back of his head now. Rollins plays to the crowd for boos as he waits for Balor to recover. Rollins charges for a Stomp but Balor blocks it with a Slingblade. Balor drops Rollins and goes for the Coup de Grace but Rollins moves.

Rollins misses the Stomp again and Balor rolls him for a 2 count. They both collide with clotheslines and are down now as the referee counts. They get up and trade strikes in the middle of the ring as fans do dueling chants. Rollins drops Balor but Balor nails him and comes back, only to take an enziguri.

Balor with an elbow to the heart but Rollins comes back with another kick to the face. Rollins with a big rolling elbow to the head, and the Stomp for the pin to win.

Winner: Seth Rollins

– After the match, Rollins stands tall as the music hits. The replay shows how Rollins delivered a thumb to the eye at the end of the match. Rollins celebrates and makes his exit.

– We see how Liv Morgan snapped on Becky Lynch and decked her backstage last week as the RAW Women’s Champion was taunting her challenger.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for a contract signing with Liv Morgan.

Back from the break and Austin Theory knocks on the office of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, then enters and has a seat. Theory asks Vince how he’s doing, but Vince makes it known how he hates it when people ask how he’s doing and they really do not care. Vince mentions how he has an earache and an ingrown toenail, that’s how he’s really doing. Vince says that’s phony crap, but what wasn’t phony was last week’s match with WWE Champion Big E. We take a brief look back at last week’s show and the angle with Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg. Vince says tonight Theory will sit in his office with him to watch the entire show, and they will see if there are any surprises, and take a look to see if anyone expects the unexpected and if they do how will they respond. Vince says if Theory ever steals anything from him again, he will kill Theory. We go back to the ring and Sonya Deville is with Lynch. There’s a table set up for a contract signing. Deville introduces Lynch and then brings out the #1 contender, Morgan.

Morgan takes a seat. Becky says she’s welcome for having her first contract signing. Lynch says she’s also welcome for last week’s cheap shot and seeing some fire from her for the first time in a while. Becky says last week she wanted to see if she could get Liv fired up, but then she did nothing after that cheap shot. Lynch goes on about how it will take more than one punch. Lynch wonders if Liv will prove her wrong, but only Liv knows that answer. Becky says she’s already signed the contract and has nothing else to do. Deville says the title match will take place next week.

Lynch taunts the Long Island fans for not getting the title match tonight, then takes a shot at the NY Islanders not winning a NHL game in their new venue. Becky goes on but Liv tells her to shut up for once. Liv signs the contract. She says if Becky doesn’t want her to hold back, she won’t and here’s Liv not holding back. She admits she got upset last week but controlled her emotions with her fist instead of becoming a big, blubbering mess, kind of like Lynch did after her Survivor Series match with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Liv shows us footage of how Lynch cried during her post-match interview following the win over Flair. Liv says who knew Big Time Becks cries like a little baby. Liv says Becky is the reason her own friend is gone, like Becky’s big bloated contract is the reason Liv’s friends are gone from WWE. Liv says Becky is nothing but a big bully, the same thing she once despised. Liv goes on and says she’s learned from Becky’s past mistakes. Becky isn’t the same person she once admired, and Liv isn’t the same person Becky thinks she left behind.

Liv says she will not be Becky’s #2, and has learned from h er past mistakes, and if last week’s punch didn’t teach Becky anything, then maybe this one will. Liv goes to punch Lynch but Deville prevents the chaos. Becky defends her post-match emotions and goes on about how Liv thinks she has what it takes to lead this division, revealing she pitched a 10-woman match to Deville and Adam Pearce. Deville shows us a graphic on the big screen and the teams will be Lynch, Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella vs. Liv, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H. and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Liv says Becky is way too selfish to ever be a real leader, so consider the challenge accepted. Liv tosses the mic as her music hits. Becky and Liv yell at each other while Deville stands in between them.

– We see what happened with R-K-Bro last week. Riddle and Randy Orton are backstage now. Riddle is ranting about channeling his Inner Viper last week to defeat Dolph Ziggler, but he noticed how Orton hit the Bro Derek on Robert Roode, and figured Orton would be dressed like him this week, or at least ride his scooter to the ring. Orton says they are about to go to the ring for a title defense, so if Riddle thinks he will ride his scooter to the ring, bare foot, then Riddle is even more brain dead than originally thought. Orton appreciates what Riddle is trying to do but they don’t need to dress up like each other to keep the titles, they just need to be more ruthless than anyone else, and they need to be 10 steps ahead of the competition. Riddle understands but asks Orton to close his eyes… Orton does and Riddle puts a wig on him. Orton opens his eyes and looks in the mirror. Orton gives Riddle two seconds to take the wig from his head, and he quickly does. Orton tells Riddle to never do that again, and Riddle apologizes. The champs head to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Randy Orton and Riddle

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle, who is walking his scooter to the ring. They hit the ring as the pyro goes off. R-K-Bro poses in the middle of the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we get formal ring introductions as Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode stand tall in their corner. The announcers say The Dirty Dawgs earned this title shot by defeating The Street Profits several weeks back in a Championship Contender’s match. The bell rings and Ziggler attacks to catch Riddle off guard. Ziggler unloads on Riddle and brings him to their corner for a double team suplex as Roode tags in. Roode covers for 2.

Roode knocks Orton off the apron and stomps Riddle. Roode and Ziggler with another quick tag and an assisted DDT. Riddle kicks out just in time. Ziggler with more offense on Riddle. Riddle fights up and out but Orton can’t make the tag, and Ziggler decks Riddle again. Ziggler unloads on Riddle in the corner but misses a big flying splash, smashing into the top turnbuckle. Riddle crawls for the tag but Ziggler stops him. Riddle kicks Ziggler away and in comes Orton for a pop. Orton unloads on Ziggler, then knocks Roode off the apron.

Orton with a powerslam to Ziggler for a pop. Orton grabs Ziggler for the second rope draping DDT but Roode pulls Ziggler to the floor to safety. Ziggler pulls Orton to the floor but Orton fights both challengers off. Orton slams Ziggler face-first into the announce table.

Orton goes to slam Ziggler into the announce table but Ziggler slides out and superkicks Orton in front of the announcers. Riddle runs over but Roode rocks him, then slams him on top of the announce table. The Dirty Dawgs stand tall at ringside and taunt the champions, then pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and the challengers double team Orton in the middle of the ring. Roode with a neckbreaker for a 2 count. Roode talks some trash and shows off with push-ups while Orton is down. Roode grounds Orton with a headlock as fans chant “Orton!” now. Orton tries to fight up and out but Roode muscles him back to the mat. Orton finally counters a suplex and nails one of his own to Roode.

Riddle and Ziggler tag in at the same time. Riddle then drops Roode with a kick. Riddle with a running right hand to Ziggler in the corner, then a big suplex out of the corner. Riddle with the same two moves to Roode. Riddle with a Bro-ton to Roode, then one to Ziggler. Ziggler eats a punt kick. Riddle with a second rope draping DDT to Roode as Orton looks on. Orton tags in and the champs play to he crowd for a big pop.

Riddle and Orton both drop down to the mat and pound fists, calling for the RKOs. Roode counters Riddle’s RKO, sending him to the floor with a clothesline. Ziggler blocks the RKO from Orton and they tangle. Ziggler nails the Zig Zag in the middle of the ring for a close 2 count. Ziggler gets up first as fans chant for Orton. Ziggler goes for a superkick but it’s caught. Orton rolls Ziggler up but Ziggler rolls through. Orton comes right back with the RKO for the pin to retain.

Winners: Randy Orton and Riddle

– After the match, Orton and Riddle stand tall with the straps as the music hits.

– Seth Rollins is walking backstage when Kevin Owens approaches, all smiles. Owens brings up Rollins’ big news from earlier and says he’s not the only one with big news. Owens says Adam Pearce has told him that if he can beat WWE Champion Big E in the non-title match tonight, then he will be added to the title match at WWE Day 1. They both laugh and Rollins asks if he has any more jokes. Rollins can’t believe that Owens could be added to his WWE Title match at Day 1. Owens tells Rollins to go ask Pearce, and Rollins says he will because Owens is a liar.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Hall of Famer Edge to a big pop, making his red brand return. The Rated R Superstar marches to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins approaches Adam Pearce in the back. Rollins asks about Kevin Owens being added to the WWE Title match between Rollins and Big E at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, if he can beat Big E in tonight’s non-title main event. Pearce says this isn’t true, he hasn’t even seen Owens today. Rollins thanks him and tells him to have a good RAW, and Pearce also sends well wishes. Sonya Deville walks up and asks what that was about. Pearce mentions the lie Owens told Rollins and Deville says it’s not a bad idea. We go back to the ring and Edge is wrapping up his entrance to a big pop. Edge says this is the best job in the world and he missed everyone. Edge says he’s back, and we last saw him beating Seth Rollins in Hell In a Cell at WWE Crown Jewel, and now Rollins is the #1 contender to the WWE Title. Edge says believe it or not Rollins deserves it because he’s operating on another level right now.

Edge says he is back on RAW and there’s a whole new set of opponents to sink his teeth into, like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, WWE United States Champion Damian Priest, WWE Champion Big E… it’s really exciting because everything is wide open. The music interrupts and out comes The Miz to make his return, along with his wife Maryse. We get a video package with highlights from The Miz’s recent run on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Miz cant’ believe WWE gave Edge the big return treatment with a press release. Miz says Edge’s career now amounts to living for big comebacks, getting injured and coming back, meanwhile, Miz has been representing WWE on one of the biggest TV shows. Miz goes on about how he still works injured, and is always promoting WWE, but doesn’t get the big return or pyro display or fan pops when he returns. But what really irks him and pisses him off is that one of the biggest female Superstars, his wife Maryse, is back, but he had to listen to Edge and how Miz isn’t even on his radar of potential opponents.

Edge pokes fun at Miz for his DWTS dancing. Maryse says while Edge was busy chopping wood, her husband was being the most charismatic and entertaining on the show. Edge pokes fun at Miz for his placement on the DWTS show. Miz says he placed where he did because the WWE fans forgot to vote for him. Miz goes on and says while he was dancing with stars, Edge was dancing with a body full of injuries. Edge believes Miz came out to interrupt him because that immediately puts him into the main event picture. Edge could take the easy route and get the fans to chant “Miz sucks!”, and he does that anyway, which upsets Maryse. Miz asks how dare Edge and the fans. Miz says he is an era-defining Superstar and deserves respect. He says 6 months ago he was WWE Champion, so when was the last time Edge held a title? Miz goes on with trash talking, and says Edge was great in the ring and had a career most dream of, but Miz surpassed him a long time ago and in his opinion, Edge should’ve stayed home for good. Edge says Miz is right, he can’t do this for much longer and his window is small, but he fought with every fiber in his being to get this window back.

Edge says every guy in the locker room wants to stand across from him to test themselves, and there is mutual respect there, something Miz knows nothing about, and could’ve had and could still have, but he comes out here and bitches and moans about what he don’t have. Edge says Little Mizzy must need a pat on the back. Edge says he will give Miz a pat on the back. Edge goes on about how Miz made it here in the ring with him, coming from Tough Enough, worked the WrestleMania main event against John Cena with The Rock as special enforcer, and won. Edge goes on and on with praise and props for Miz, saying he made it further and higher than anyone thought he could or would, except Miz himself as he thought it, believed it and made it happen. Edge says the big difference between them is Edge fought with every fiber of his being to get this small window back while Miz uses this to get notoriety for his next endeavor, reality show or dance competition while leaving his partners to get fired. Edge says Miz expects respect, while Edge earns it. Miz takes his shades off and they stare each other down. Edge dares Miz to jump so they can do this right now. Edge drops the mic and squares up. Miz asks fans if they want to see he and Edge dance. Miz says, “No!” and drops the mic. Fans boo as Miz and Maryse exit the ring while Edge looks on. Edge’s music starts back up.

– We see how The Street Profits got the upperhand on Omos with a fire extinguisher last week. Sarah Schreiber approaches Omos and AJ Styles backstage now, asking if AJ has any insight into why The Profits used the extinguisher. AJ, wearing sunglasses, asks if this is some kind of cruel joke, did she just ask about insight? AJ says they used the fire extinguisher because they cannot defeat he and Omos. AJ is wearing glasses because he can’t see, and couldn’t see his own reflection in the mirror this morning. This isn’t funny, Omos even had to trim AJ’s beard. AJ says doctors aren’t sure if AJ will regain his vision. AJ says The Street Profits sprayed all kinds of chemicals into his eyes, literally giving him the smoke, but that’s OK because where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and he promises The Profits are going to get burned. AJ and Omos walk off.

The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

We go back to the ring and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. Ford is wearing sunglasses to mock AJ Styles. Ford and Dawkins hit the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Alpha Academy’s Otis and Chad Gable are out. The music interrupts and out comes AJ and Omos. Omos has to guide AJ to the announce table as he’s still having trouble with his eyes. Otis and Ford go at it to start. Otis goes to work on Ford and drops him over the top rope. Gable tags in and launches ford out of the corner with a monkey flip. Alpha Academy double teams Ford for another 2 count. Gable with a surfboard submission now. Ford kicks out of another pin attempt. Ford mounts offense and launches in from the apron but Gable catches him in mid-air with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count.

AJ knocks Dawkins off the apron and goes back to work on Ford. Otis tags in and goes to work on Ford. Ford fights back out of the corner but Gable tags back in and stops Ford from tagging. Dawkins finally gets the tag and unloads on Gable, then knocks Otis down on the apron. Dawkins with a big overhead suplex on Gable. Otis runs in but Dawkins sends him to the floor. Dawkins with a double underhook suplex to Gable, then a big splash into the corner and a Spinebuster. Ford tags in and goes to the top but Alpha Academy pulls Dawkins to the floor, launching him into the barrier.

Ford leaps to the floor and takes both opponents down. Ford goes to the top but AJ, suddenly able to see, leaps to the apron for a distraction. Ford kicks AJ away but this allows Gable to leap up onto the top turnbuckle with Ford. Ford counters and knocks Gable to the mat, then hits the big Frogsplash for the pin to win.

Winners: The Street Profits

– After the match, The Profits stand tall as the music hits. Omos stands over AJ at ringside and checks on him as we go to replays.

– Vince McMahon and Austin Theory are backstage in Vince’s office now. Vince asks Theory what he thought of AJ Styles’ surprise. Theory says it was pretty good but Vince thinks it was horrible, you could see it coming from a mile away. Vince says The Profits probably saw that coming from a mile away. Vince tells Theory to be more attentive, and to look at him when Vince is talking to him.

– We see how Dana Brooke won the WWE 24/7 Title last week. Brooke is backstage talking with Reggie now.

WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Damian Priest for a title defense. Priest hits the ring and poses as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Seth Rollins approaches Kevin Owens backstage, calling him a liar and teasing him over what Adam Pearce said earlier about the WWE Day 1 main event. Owens insists he’s not lying, and he will be added to the WWE Title match if he wins tonight. Rollins taunts him some more and Owens walks off.

Back from the break and Priest waits in the ring as Apollo Crews makes his way out with Commander Azeez. The bell rings and they go at it. Crews shows Priest up and taunts him. They go at it again and Priest grounds Crews by his arm. Crews fights back and retreats to the floor for a breather. Priest follows but Azeez gets in his way. Crews takes advantage of the distraction and leaps off the apron with a flying knee to the face to take Priest down at ringside. Back to commercial.

