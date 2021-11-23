Updated card for NXT WarGames

Several matches are now set for the WWE NXT WarGames event.

The Men’s WarGames teams were set up following the main event, which saw NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes retain over Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne in a Triple Threat. The finish led to a brawl with Tony D’Angelo pulling Dunne to the floor as he went to pin Gargano for the win. Hayes then finished Gargano off to retain. As D’Angelo was greeting Trick Williams at ringside, LA Knight and Grayson Waller brawled out to the ringside area, bumping into D’Angelo. Knight and Waller had been brawling backstage all through the show. This led to D’Angelo attacking Knight until Dunne made the save. A big brawl then spilled into the ring. Hayes and Trick went to injure Gargano’s arm until NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa made the save. Ciampa, Dunne and Knight cleared the ring while Gargano recovered. Bron Breakker then came out and stood with Hayes, Waller, and D’Angelo. He took the mic and yelled out “WarGames!” before they rushed the ring. The two teams brawled in the ring as NXT 2.0 went off the air.

The Men’s WarGames match will be Breakker, Hayes, D’Angelo and Waller vs. Ciampa, Gargano, Dunne and Knight.

The final member of the Women’s WarGames match was determined on tonight’s NXT as Kay Lee Ray joined up with Io Shirai, Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade. They will face Dakota Kai and Toxic Attraction (NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).

A Hair vs. Hair match was also announced for WarGames with Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson. Last week’s NXT episode saw Grimes top Hudson during their in-ring Poker Showdown, but Hudson snapped and cut Grimes’ hair, and some of his beard. Grimes appeared on tonight’s show with shorter hair, and issued the challenge for a Hair vs. Hair match at WarGames. Hudson accepted the challenge.

The NXT Tag Team Titles will also be on the line at WarGames. Next week’s NXT 2.0 will feature Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner with the winners challenging Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium for the straps.

Finally, it was also announced that NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will defend his title at WarGames. Joe Gacy will be his challenger. Gacy has had words with The Diamond Mine for two weeks now, and that continued tonight as they confronted him in the ring. Gacy vs. Strong was set up before Malcolm Bivens ordered The Creed Brothers to attack Gacy, but he then backed them off when Harland appeared as Gacy’s back-up.

The NXT WarGames special event will air on Sunday, December 5 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing live on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the updated card:

Men’s WarGames Match

Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) vs. Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller)

Women’s WarGames Match

Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, Kay Lee Ray) vs. Team Kai (Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne)

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match

Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

Legado del Fantasma or Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. Imperium (c)

Hair vs. Hair Match

Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson