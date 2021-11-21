Ashante Adonis talks about the weirdness of Hit Row’s WWE release

Ashante Adonis comments via WrestlingInc.

“Thursday morning was a little weird because we were booked for SmackDown, Survivor Series and Raw and then we were unbooked. They booked us again and then we were unbooked. So, I’m like, ‘Okay, this is what goes on in WWE, there’s a lot of things to figure out.’

I was like, ‘Oh, okay, maybe they’ll have something for us and we’ll fly out Saturday or something like that.’ But I remember watching Thursday night football and I missed the call from John Laurinaitis. I called him back, he told me budget cuts and stuff like that, and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ It is what it is.”