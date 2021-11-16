AEW Dark matches for tonight

Twelve matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C, six-woman action with Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose, and eight-man action with JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison.

Tonight’s AEW Dark will air at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel, and we will have full coverage. The show was taped this past Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Spoilers can be found at this link.

Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* The Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels and Colt Cabana vs. The Acclaimed

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Jah-C

* Scorpio Sky vs. Craven Knyte with Ethan Page on commentary

* Ruby Soho vs. Hyan

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Jaysin Strife

* John Silver vs. Peter Avalon

* 10 vs. Mikey Wild

* Too Fast Too Fuego vs. Kit Sackett and Brandon Gore

* Riho, Kris Statlander and Ryo Mizunami vs. The Bunny, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

* Shawn Spears and Wardlow vs. Arik Cannon and Renny D

* Sonny Kiss vs. Adam Grace

* JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto vs. Lee Johnson, Brock Anderson, Brian Pillman Jr., Griff Garrison