Kingston and Black miss weekend convention due to injuries

There were two injuries coming out from Full Gear this past Saturday with both Eddie Kingston and Malakai Black missing a next-day convention in New York.

Northeast Wrestling, which booked Kingston at The Big Event NY Convention wrote in a post on social media that he contacted them late at night and due to a shoulder injury he would be unable to fulfill his booking obligations.

Kingston underwent a series of medical tests yesterday morning to determine the extent of the injuries. PWInsider.com added that this was more of an accumulation of injuries rather than one specific attributed to the CM Punk match.

There was no specific injury listed as to why Black also missed his appearance at the convention and there’s no information at this point.