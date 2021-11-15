Bobby Fulton undergoes surgery

Wrestling legend Bobby Fulton underwent successful throat surgery today.

The 61 year old Fulton, who announced that he was diagnosed with throat cancer in December 2019, took to Twitter today to announce the surgery.

“Having surgery today on my throat! Please pray for wisdom for the surgeons and that all goes well! Thank you!,” he wrote.

One of Fulton’s sons later wrote, “Dad’s surgery went well and was a success! Thanks for the support and prayers!”

After announcing the throat cancer diagnosis in December 2019, Fulton then announced in June 2020 that he was cancer-free. Fulton was hospitalized again due to the throat cancer in July 2020, and was said to be in poor health at the time of the hospitalization. Fulton also fought COVID-19 back in January of this year.

After a successful career that began back in 1977, Fulton officially announced his retirement in the summer of 2020, shortly after first announcing that he was cancer-free.

Stay tuned for more on Fulton’s condition. Below are the related tweets from today: