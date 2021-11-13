Full Gear 2021 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, All Elite Wrestling presents its final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Kenny Omega vs Adam Page for the AEW World title; Britt Baker vs Tay Conti for the AEW Women’s title; Lucha Brothers vs FTR for the AEW Tag Team titles; Bryan Danielson vs Miro in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament final; Darby Allin vs MJF; Christian Cage, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs Adam Cole and The Young Bucks in a falls count anywhere match; CM Punk vs Eddie Kingston; Cody Rhodes and Pac vs Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo; Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski, and Dan Lambert in a Minneapolis street fight; and Hikaru Shida and Thunder Rosa vs Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose in the Buy-In match.

The pay-per-view is available on Bleacher Report as well as on FITE.TV and through traditional PPV providers.