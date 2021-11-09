Chelsea Green says she’s been in talks with Playboy

– Chelsea Green on Playboy:

“If I’m being honest, I have some really exciting news though. I can’t fully share what it is. But I can say that I am in talks with Playboy again for some fun stuff. So we’ve kind of progressed our conversations to a little more serious stuff. Now, it’s not a photoshoot. So don’t get too excited. But it is some digital stuff. It’s really fun. I’m so excited for it. I should be able to tell you guys all soon once I sign this contract for it. But for now, I’ve been sworn to secrecy and you guys know it’s not my strong suit.”

source: Fightful