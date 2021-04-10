Petey Williams Returns to Impact Wrestling to Team with Josh Alexander

Apr 10, 2021 - by James Walsh

Petey Williams made his return to Impact Wrestling on Saturday as he was revealed as Josh Alexander’s mystery partner at Hardcore Justice in the three-way tag team match featuring the team of Madman Fulton and Ace Austin and the duo of TJP and Fallah Bahh.

It was a successful return for the former X-Division Champion, with him and Alexander coming out victorious in what was Williams’ first match with Impact since February of last year.

You can check out highlights from the match below…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Chelsea Green and McKenzie Mitchell

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal