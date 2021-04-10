Petey Williams Returns to Impact Wrestling to Team with Josh Alexander

Petey Williams made his return to Impact Wrestling on Saturday as he was revealed as Josh Alexander’s mystery partner at Hardcore Justice in the three-way tag team match featuring the team of Madman Fulton and Ace Austin and the duo of TJP and Fallah Bahh.

It was a successful return for the former X-Division Champion, with him and Alexander coming out victorious in what was Williams’ first match with Impact since February of last year.

You can check out highlights from the match below…