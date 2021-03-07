New AEW Signee
Christian Cage signs with AEW.
During AEW Revolution it was announced Christian Cage has signed with AEW.
CHRISTIAN CAGE IS ALL ELITE#AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/1gLlKO9idT
— Bleacher Report Live (@brlive) March 8, 2021
lol this was the big signing? A nearly 50 year old man on a long layoff? This is what they teased? XD
I’ve been thinking that AEW today is basically what TNA/Impact was about 15 years ago (albeit on a better network) and I’d say I was half joking, but after this same signing that TNA made in late 2005 I may have to revise that percentage.
Scratching my head, big shocking signing?
Wow! Not a big move. Batista, Lesner or Cena then shocking big move.