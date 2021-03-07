New AEW Signee

Mar 7, 2021 - by Achal Mohindra

Christian Cage signs with AEW.

During AEW Revolution it was announced Christian Cage has signed with AEW.






3 Responses

  1. Douglas Wendall says:
    March 7, 2021 at 11:46 pm

    lol this was the big signing? A nearly 50 year old man on a long layoff? This is what they teased? XD

  2. What? says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:24 am

    I’ve been thinking that AEW today is basically what TNA/Impact was about 15 years ago (albeit on a better network) and I’d say I was half joking, but after this same signing that TNA made in late 2005 I may have to revise that percentage.

  3. steve says:
    March 8, 2021 at 12:25 am

    Scratching my head, big shocking signing?
    Wow! Not a big move. Batista, Lesner or Cena then shocking big move.

