Asuka looses tooth on Raw last night

Feb 23, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka lost a tooth after taking a kick to the mouth from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler last night on RAW.

RAW saw Asuka and Charlotte Flair take a non-title loss to Baszler and Nia Jax. As seen in the clip below, Baszler delivered a stiff kick that connected with Asuka’s mouth. It was later confirmed on RAW Talk that Asuka lost the tooth.

Baszler re-tweeted a photo of her boot on Asuka’s face and wrote, “#Reality”

Asuka has not commented on the incident as of this writing. You can see the related posts below:

One Response

  1. art123guy says:
    February 23, 2021 at 11:21 am

    From this angle, it’s obvious that Shayna was aiming for Asuka’s shoulder. As Asuka leaned over, Shayna’s heel caught her in the mouth. Not really a stiff kick to the mouth, more like an accident.

