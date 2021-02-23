Asuka looses tooth on Raw last night

RAW Women’s Champion Asuka lost a tooth after taking a kick to the mouth from WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler last night on RAW.

RAW saw Asuka and Charlotte Flair take a non-title loss to Baszler and Nia Jax. As seen in the clip below, Baszler delivered a stiff kick that connected with Asuka’s mouth. It was later confirmed on RAW Talk that Asuka lost the tooth.

Baszler re-tweeted a photo of her boot on Asuka’s face and wrote, “#Reality”

Asuka has not commented on the incident as of this writing. You can see the related posts below: