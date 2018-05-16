5/16/18 “State of Impact” conference call with Don Callis

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Don Callis will give a “State of IMPACT” on Wednesday, May 16, along with an update on his health and well-being after the savage, bloody beat-down he endured recently at the hands of Sami Callihan.

Callis, the Executive Vice-President and a member of the three-person IMPACT Wrestling Executive Team (with Scott D’Amore and Ed Nordholm), will be the special guest on the IMPACT Wrestling Media Teleconference.

Callis will speak about all things IMPACT, starting with news about Callihan and his assault on Callis during an award ceremony at a Destiny World Wrestling show.

Callis also will address the new World Champion, Pentagon Jr., the new World Tag Team Champions, Eli Drake and Scott Steiner, plus much more, including the bizarre Knockouts Division of late.

IMPACT Wrestling is now officially on the Road to Slammiversary, which will be held July 22 in Toronto and air live on pay-per-view, so no doubt Callis has lots to address, and countless rumors to confirm and/or deny.

