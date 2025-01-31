Mandy Rose says she previously supported Tiffany Stratton

Mandy Rose recently called out Tiffany Stratton for using her signature WWE slogan, “Put some respect on my name,” during a promo on Friday Night SmackDown. Rose, who wasn’t initially watching the show, said, “I got so many tweets about it, and I was like, ‘What is going on?’ and I saw the clip, and this b*h even used the same kind of tone.”

She expressed surprise, noting that she had previously supported Stratton: “Hold on a second, I thought we were cool. I put her over here. Listen, we can admire each other, we can respect, we can look up to, but we can’t take our words from each other.”

Rose also pointed out how similar Stratton’s delivery was to hers: “People actually put the two videos side by side, and it was kind of weird because it was a video when I said it, and then when she said it, and it was almost the same.” Given past comparisons between them in terms of looks and style, Rose acknowledged the ongoing chatter but suggested that Stratton may have been paying homage: “A lot of people are talking, and you know, they’re mentioning like they almost think her saying that was, you know, a little wink.”

She playfully referenced her fan-given title, saying, “A mother coming, I’m mother… they’re calling me mother on Twitter.” However, she made it clear that she doesn’t want Stratton using her words: “So congratulations to Tiffy, but don’t use my words, honey. We make that very clear.” Despite the criticism, she ended on a positive note, saying, “I commend you, and I think you’re doing amazing, so I’ll put you over, but again, don’t use my words.”

Source: Power Alphas Podcast

