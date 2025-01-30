WWE News and Notes

– WWE is bringing Omos in this weekend

Whether he is in the Men’s Rumble remains to be seen, reports PWInsider.

– This week’s NXT averaged 827,000 viewers,

18-49: 0.19

– Logan Paul (via ImPaulsive) says Tiffany Stratton hit on him during their recent interaction backstage in WWE.

“His girl was hitting on me the other day or something, and then he got mad at me for it and tried to come at me. If Ludwig wants me, he can get it.“

– Xavier Woods says Rey Mysterio used to be his hero but now he’s disgusted by him.

I used to be inspired by @reymysterio but now I'm disgusted. Also, i look great. pic.twitter.com/TmJffIJaEq — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) January 29, 2025

