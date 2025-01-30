25 WWE street signs around Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble

Jan 30, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

All 25 WWE street signs plastered around Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble this Saturday:

• KO Ave
• WrestleMania Rd
• Nia Jax Lane
• Seth “Freakin’” Rd
• WYATT SICKS St
• Infamy Ave
• Bloodline Blvd
• Judgment Day Dr
• Damage CTRL Dr
• Tribal Chief Wy
• The Miz’s Awesome St
• Ring General Rd
• Yeet St
• Rhea Ripley Rd
• World’s Best St
• McIntyre Ridge Rd
• Mysterio Dr
• Logan Paul PI
• Alpha Academy Ave
• Cody Rd
• Bianca Belair Blvd
• Tiffy Trail
• Liv Morgan Ln
• John Cena Wy
• The People’s Pkwy

