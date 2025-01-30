25 WWE street signs around Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble

All 25 WWE street signs plastered around Indianapolis ahead of the Royal Rumble this Saturday:

• KO Ave

• WrestleMania Rd

• Nia Jax Lane

• Seth “Freakin’” Rd

• WYATT SICKS St

• Infamy Ave

• Bloodline Blvd

• Judgment Day Dr

• Damage CTRL Dr

• Tribal Chief Wy

• The Miz’s Awesome St

• Ring General Rd

• Yeet St

• Rhea Ripley Rd

• World’s Best St

• McIntyre Ridge Rd

• Mysterio Dr

• Logan Paul PI

• Alpha Academy Ave

• Cody Rd

• Bianca Belair Blvd

• Tiffy Trail

• Liv Morgan Ln

• John Cena Wy

• The People’s Pkwy

