Royal Rumble 2025 to be held from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

WWE today announced that the 2025 Royal Rumble will take place from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, February 1.

This will be the first time that WWE will be holding an event at the 70,000-seater stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts team.

The announcement is part of a multi-premium live event agreement that WWE has struck with Indiana Sports Corp.

Royal Rumble 2025 Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, giving fans the chance for ringside seats, premium seats, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. To place a deposit or sign up for exclusive presale access, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/royalrumble.

Ahead of the general on-sale date for Royal Rumble 2025, which will be announced at a later date, fans can register now to receive an exclusive presale offer by visiting https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-2025-presale.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

