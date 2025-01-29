Mariah May on Jamie Hayter: “I don’t want to look at her”

Mariah May says she will wrestle Jamie Hayter only if she reverts back to her original look:

“Jamie Hayter’s come back with this new look and this orange hair, and if I can be honest? I hate it. I think it’s awful. I loved Jamie Hayter before I came to AEW, and when I came here, she got weird and she wears orange and stuff.

If she wants to come back with cool black hair and silver and wrestle me for this, any day of the week. But while she’s got the orange thing going on, I’m not, I can’t, I don’t want to look at her.”

(Source: News4JAX)

