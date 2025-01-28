Bayley praises Naomi, WWE 2K25 screenshot featuring Zayn vs. Hayes

– Bayley praises Naomi for being one of the best in the world today and says she only gets better with time

How incredible is @TheTrinity_Fatu? For someone who’s been here, pushing through, for as long as she has! To be having the kind of year that she’s had since coming back at last years rumble. She don’t age, she don’t slow down and she has not stopped working! Dayum — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) January 28, 2025

– First look at Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes in an Underground Match in WWE 2K25

