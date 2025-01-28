Bayley praises Naomi, WWE 2K25 screenshot featuring Zayn vs. Hayes

Jan 28, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Bayley praises Naomi for being one of the best in the world today and says she only gets better with time

– First look at Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes in an Underground Match in WWE 2K25

