WWE SmackDown Results 11/15/24

This week’s WWE SmackDown takes place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and aired live starting at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results for November 15, 2024.

Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis Kick Off This Week’s Show

After some arrival shots and an introduction on commentary by Michael Cole, we shoot inside the Fiserv Forum where we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ theme song. The Undisputed WWE Champion comes down to the ring to kick off this week’s show.

“The American Nightmare” settles inside the squared circle and gets on the microphone. He addresses Kevin Owens. Rhodes says Owens has crossed the line and demands he comes out to the ring. Instead, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out and tells Rhodes he understands he’s angry as everyone is angry.

Aldis says tells Rhodes that they do whatever they can do to make it in the WWE but Owens did cross the line and until he sorts this out, he can’t have Owens at SmackDown. Rhodes says Aldis is making a martyr out of Owens and the message Aldis is trying to get across won’t land on Kevin Owens.

The SmackDown G.M. says this is about keeping the roster in check. Owens can’t be here until this situation is resolved internally. Rhodes asks Aldis to put himself in Rhodes’ shoes and to think about how it feels having Owens telling everyone that Orton is hurt because of Rhodes.

Rhodes says Orton means a lot to him and now he’s on the shelf because of him? If Rhodes can’t handle his business in the ring, what is he to do? Rhodes asks Aldis if he wants Rhodes to show up at Owens’ house and beat him up there? He tells Aldis the ball is in his court and he won’t be waiting very long and he drops the mic and leaves to end the opening segment.

Sami Zayn Has Another Idea For Fifth Teammate For WarGames

Backstage, we see Jimmy Uso walking and talking on the phone with Roman Reigns. Sami Zayn and “Main Event” Jey Uso approach him as he is talking to “The Original Tribal Chief.” Jimmy informs Zayn and Jey that Reigns wants them all to get a game plan ready for WarGames. Zayn once again says he might know someone who could be their fifth member.

WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament (First Round)

Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab

Inside the Fiserv Forum again, Bayley’s theme hits and the former women’s grand slam champion heads to the ring for scheduled first round action in the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament. As she settles inside the squared circle, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Candice LeRae and B-Fab make their respective ring entrances. The bell sounds and this first round tourney tilt gets officially off-and-running. LeRae dropkicks Bayley and then smacks B-Fab. B-Fab takes down LeRae.

B-Fab hits a basement clothesline and covers LeRae for a two count. LeRae and B-Fab fight on the mat with LeRae punching B-Fab around. LeRae is knocked down and Bayley enters the match again and B-Fab hits a double clothesline to take out Bayley and LeRae as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

As the show returns from the advertising time out, we see all three women are still fighting it out to see who will advance to the semifinals of the tourney. LeRae attacks Bayley who attacks B-Fab and the women trade punches. Bayley and B-Fab take turns punching LeRae and they all take each other down.

LeRae stands on B-Fabs back and hits a backstabber on Bayley. LeRae covers for a near fall on both women. LeRae gets on the top rope and knocks B-Fab down who tries to get the better of her. Bayley gets on the top rope and tries to suplex LeRae and B-Fab comes by and powerbombs Bayley.

LeRae gets on Bayley and covers for two. LeRae attacks B-Fab, and B-Fab hits a facebuster and covers LeRae for two. Bayley and B-Fab go at it and B-Fab hits an inverted neck breaker and covers for two. Bayley hits a Bayley to Belly on B-Fab and LeRae kicks Bayley out of the ring and covers B-Fab for a two count.

Bayley sends LeRae into the turnbuckles and B-Fab hits a slam on Bayley and covers for two. LeRae is sent outside the ring and Bayley rolls up B-Fab for the win. With the victory, Bayley advances to the next round of the WWE Women’s United States Championship Tournament.

Winner and ADVANCING: Bayley

WWE United States Championship Open Challenge

LA Knight (c) vs. Berto

After a brief backstage segment with B-Fab, The Street Profits, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven and Michin, promoting another first-round match in the ongoing WWE Women’s U.S. Title Tournament, we see LA Knight walking away from Sami Zayn, as the two were apparently just talking.

The show returns inside the Fiserv Forum, where we hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme music, and out comes the WWE Men’s U.S. Champion to the ring. He gets on the mic, and as always, starts by saying, “Lemme talk-to-ya!” Knight then says he’s been around the world and everyone is looking to take his U.S. Title.

Knight says Zayn approached him to be part of the Bloodline team. He says he doesn’t need that and it’s not his fight. He has his own investment to worry about and that’s his United States Title. He announces his open challenge and Legado Del Fantasma comes out and get in the ring.

Santos Escobar gets on the mic and addresses Knight. He asks Knight why he can’t talk about something cool and something worthwhile. Escobar trashes Milwaukee and then says Knight should be talking about him. Escobar says it’s time for someone to shut up Knight.

Escobar says Elektra Lopez is already in the running for the Women’s United States Championship so he wants to add another United States Championship to their family. Knight says he’s already beaten Escobar but he will beat Berto if he wants. Berto attacks Knight and the ref breaks them up and we go to commercial.

When the show returns, we see the match still in progress. It continues until LA Knight picks up the victory to successfully retain his U.S. title. As he is celebrating the big win, out of nowhere, he is attacked behind by a mystery man, who unveils himself to be Shinsuke Nakamura.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: LA Knight

The Bloodline Beat Down OG Bloodline, Reveal Fifth Member For WarGames

We shoot backstage after the shocking post-match scene that saw the return of “The King of Strong Style” after months away from WWE. The Usos are shown talking about War Games, when Sami Zayn walks up and says it doesn’t look good for their fifth partner.

They said they thought he knew someone. Zayn said he said no. The two then turn and we see they are outside of the dressing room of Roman Reigns. As they head in to talk to “The Original Tribal Chief,” the show heads into another commercial break.

When the show returns, we head inside Reigns’ locker room and see Zayn and The Usos standing around, when Reigns finally arrives and takes a seat without saying anything. Zayn tells Reigns they’ve asked around and no one wants to work with them.

Jey says Reigns needs to make the call and we hear The New Bloodline’s music hit and we are taken to ringside. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and Jacob Fatu make their way to the ring and we see the Reigns, The Usos and Zayn leave the locker room. Sikoa gets on the mic and tells Milwaukee to acknowledge him.

Immediately, Reigns’ music hits and The OG Bloodline makes their way to the ring. OG Bloodline stand on the apron and stare down The New Bloodline and they enter the ring they all go at it. Jey Uso suicide dives onto Loa, Tonga and Jimmy and Jacob Fatu takes out Zayn in the ring, and Reigns and goes outside to demolish The Usos.

Sikoa sets up Zayn for a Samoan Spike but Reigns saves him with a spear. Zayn sentons over the top rope onto the Loa, and Tonga. In the ring, Reigns is face to face with Jacob Fatu and is then attacked by Bronson Reed. Reed and Fatu stare each other down and then Reed squishes Reigns against the turnbuckle and Fatu follows suit.

OG Bloodline enters the ring and so does the New Bloodline. The New Bloodline takes out each member of the OG Bloodline. Outside the ring, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa attack Reigns. Reigns fights back and gets in the ring and superman punches Fatu and Reed and Sikoa comes in and spikes Reigns.

Fatu moonsaults onto Reigns and Reed hits a Tsunami on Reigns. Officials and security run down to make sure Reigns is ok. The New Bloodline celebrate in the ring and embrace Bronson Reed and they leave the ring with.

As they walk off, we see the OG Bloodline left laying in and out of the ring. Uso and Reigns slowly recover and we hear Uso repeatedly telling Reigns, “Make the call, Uce! Make the call …” On that note, the show heads into another commercial break.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Street Profits

It’s time for our first of two championship matches on tonight’s show. But first, we return and see a video from Kevin Owens’ official X account, which features “The Prize Fighter” delivering another selfie-recorded video message from his car.

Owens responds to Cody’s comments from earlier and claims he’s only been doing his job. He doesn’t understand why everyone is mad at him and it’s not fair. He says he got a call from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who requested he appear at WWE SmackDown next week in Salt Lake City, Utah, because the “golden boy” Cody wants it.

Owens says he’ll be there, but only because he happens to love Utah. Once the video message wraps up, we shoot back inside the Fiserv Forum where The Street Profits make their way out to the ring for their big title opportunity. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins settle inside the squared circle.

Now the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns make their way out to a big reaction from the Milwaukee crowd. The team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin step through the ropes and are ready for their latest title defense here on tonight’s SmackDown.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes tag-team bout. Ford and Sabin kick things off for their respective teams. The two lock up and Ford gets Sabin in the corner and punches him down to the mat. Ford tries for a pin and Sabin rolls him up as well.

Sabin goes to shake Fords hand but Ford decides to attack and Sabin arm-drags him down to the mat. Sabin tags out and they double team Ford and cover for a near fall. Shelley is clotheslined and rolls out of the ring and Dawkins is tagged in. Dawkins meets Shelley outside the ring and throws him over the announce table.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Sabin and Shelley are in the offensive lead. Sabin hits a senton off the ring apron onto Ford on the floor, before re-entering the ring and tagging Shelley back in.

As the action continues, we see Tommaso Ciampa hit the ring out of nowhere and attack. This leads to the match being thrown out. As Ciampa’s attack continues, his DIY teammate Johnny Gargano runs out to the ring to try and place peacemaker. Ciampa loses his cool and angrily shoves Gargano on his ass — hard.

He walks off yelling to himself about how they talked about this. He wants the title. After he leaves, Gargano looks around confused and upset. Shelley tries to help Dawkins up, but Dawkins loses his cool and decks him. Sabin and Shelley look on confused as Dawkins and Ford leave the ring and the show heads into another commercial.

Winners: No Contest

WWE Women’s Championship

Nia Jax (c) vs. Naomi

It’s main event time!

But first, we return to Cole and Graves showing tonight’s “signs of the night” in the crowd. Backstage, Naomi is shown warming up for her big title opportunity, when Bayley walks up. She reminds her to keep her eye out for IYO SKY next week.

Up walks Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair, who wish Naomi well and then we head back inside the Fiserv Forum, where Naomi’s theme hits and the crowd begins “feeling the glow” as she fist-pumps her way to the ring with a ton of energy, looking ready for her big match.

Out comes the WWE Women’s Champion next, Nia Jax, and she settles in the ring. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

As things get underway between Jax and Naomi, the camera shot switches to show “Ms. Money In The Bank” Tiffany Stratton watching on with her briefcase in-hand. As Naomi starts to shift the momentum in the ring and take over on offense, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Nia dominating the action. Naomi finally starts to fight into competitive form, and as she does, the camera shot switches to show Bianca Belair being attacked by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Already laid out is Jade Cargill. They leave Belair laying next to Cargill and walk off laughing.

Back inside the Fiserv Forum, we see Naomi still in the offensive lead when, out of nowhere, Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton hits the scene and blasts Naomi from behind. This allows Jax to take over again. Naomi fights back into competitive form again, only for Stratton to again get involved.

This time, Bayley runs out and lays Stratton out. Naomi takes over yet again and hits a big split-legged moonsault for a super close two-count that the fans bought into. Naomi heads to the top-rope again, but Candice LeRae gets involved this time, leading to Jax cutting Naomi off on the top.

She hits a Super Samoan Drop off the ropes and follows up with her Anihilator finisher for the win. With the win, Nia Jax retains her WWE Women’s Championship. After the match, Stratton and LeRae join Jax in the ring.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Champion: Nia Jax

Roman Reigns Tries Calling “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman

After the post-match scene from the WWE Women’s Championship main event wraps up, we see Roman Reigns in his locker room. “The Original Tribal Chief” looks beat up still from earlier. He pulls out a cell phone and thinks before dialing.

He then hesitates, smiles and says, “Call … The Wise Man.” Instead of the phone ringing, we hear that the number is no longer in service. Reigns looks lost in thought as this week’s show goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

