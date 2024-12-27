WWE returns tonight at 8/7c with SmackDown on USA Network for the final time in 2024.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in a six-woman tag-team bout.

Also, the WWE Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration of Chelsea Green has been announced, as well as Nick Aldis addressing Kevin Owens’ attack of Cody Rhodes.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, December 27, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 12/27/24

WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together. kicks off the show as always.

Nick Aldis With A Message To Kevin Owens

After a recap of the post-match attack from Kevin Owens to Cody Rhodes from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event kicks off this week’s show. We then shoot to Nick Aldis, who informs Owens he has until the end of tonight’s show to return to the Winged Eagle WWE title, or there will be consequences.

Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae

Backstage, Bianca Belair and Naomi are interviewed about being the women’s tag champs and then Bayley is introduced as their partner for tonight’s opening contest. Belair’s catchy-ass entrance tune plays and the three head to the ring.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves welcome us to the final SmackDown of 2024 as the babyface trio settle in the ring. Nia Jax and her partners, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae, make their way out next. Nia Jax cuts a promo blaming Naomi on the mystery attack of Jade Cargill.

The bell rings and Stratton and Belair start the match. Belair gets Stratton on the mat and Stratton counters out and gets Belair on the mat. Belair slams Stratton and Stratton rolls out of the ring. Belair, Naomi, and Bayley take out all three women outside as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Jax dominating the action, taking it to Naomi before tagging in LeRae to pick up where she left off. Belair is tagged in and Naomi and Belair hit a double stalled suplex on LeRae. LeRae is covered for a near fall and LeRae scurries to the corner and Belair slams her into the corner.

Jax is tagged in and she leg drops onto Belair for a near fall. LeRae is tagged in and hits a missile drop kick and Stratton hits an elbow off the top rope as she blind tagged herself. Stratton gets decked and Belair tags out to Bayley and LeRae is tagged in. Bayley knees LeRae and slams her to the mat.

LeRae rolls out of the ring and LeRae smashes Bayley’s legs against the ring post. LeRae punches Bayley in the ring and Jax is tagged in and they double team Bayley. Jax chokes Bayley against the ropes and LeRae is tagged in. Bayley beats on LeRae on the arpon and LeRae slams Bayley face first on the apron.

On that note, the show shifts into another mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, Jax is down and out and Stratton grabs her briefcase and teases cashing in. Instead, things implode and we see Naomi help her team get the win.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley

Nick Aldis Backstage With Sami Zayn, Waller & Theory

Backstage, we head inside the office of SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis, where we see Grayson Waller and Austin Theory complaining about something. Waller gets mad when Aldis brushes them off to talk to Sami Zayn, who walks in.

Zayn tells Aldis, “We should talk.” We shift into a Raw on Netflix promo, a WWE Shop holiday ad and then another commercial break. When we return, Zayn is talking to Aldis about The Bloodline when Carmelo Hayes walks in. The two have words and a Zayn-Hayes match is made for later tonight.

Braun Strowman vs. Austin Theory

“One Big S.O.B.” Braun Strowman comes out, without his Santa gear this week, and settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening. Austin Theory comes out accompanied by Grayson Waller for the one-on-one contest.

The bell sounds and off we go. Theory nearly lifts Strowman up for a big spot but Strowman elbows his way free and launches Theory half-way across the ring. Theory rolls out next to Waller to re-group as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return, we see Theory in control but Strowman dropkicks him out to the floor and begins taking over. He hits a big power spot and heads to the top-rope. Waller tries getting involved but Strowman shucks him off. Strowman escapes an A-Town Down from Theory and hits a powerslam for the win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

Chelsea Green’s Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration

We are shown footage of Chelsea Green’s history-making win at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event to become the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion. Her Women’s U.S. Championship Celebration is up next. We head to another commercial break.

When we return, Kevin Owens responds to Aldis’ ultimatum from his car. He schedules an in-ring meeting between just the two of them for later tonight.

We see the ring set up as if a President State of the Union Address was about to happen. Piper Niven, dressed to the nines, introduces the first-ever WWE Women’s U.S. Champion. Chelsea Green comes out dressed like the Statue of Liberty.

Green boasts for what feels like an eternity about essentially nothing until Michin emerges with a thick kendo stick. She vows to introduce Green to her little friend and goes to do so. Niven tries stopping her but gets beat down. Michin beats down Green, who begs off. Niven carries Green to safety.

The Street Profits vs. Los Garza

We see DIY walking backstage and is confronted by Nick Aldis, The Street Profits and B-Fab. Aldis asks them who attacked The Profits, and they say they don’t know.

Pretty Deadly is called by because they say they were witnesses. Pretty Deadly dodge the question and put the blame on Garza. Profits asks them if they’re sure and go after Garza.

The Profits attack Berto and Garza and Aldis tells them to settle it in the ring. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Ford is working over Berto in the ring, as the match is in progress.

We see some back-and-forth action and then head into a mid-match commercial time out. This time when the show returns, we work our way to the match finish, which sees the Profits pick up the “W.”

Winners: The Street Profits

Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes

A video package airs where Andrade announces he is coming after Shinsuke Nakamura and the WWE United States Championship. After it wraps up, we shoot backstage where DIY ask Pretty Deadly why they covered for them.

They decide they will each have each other’s backs. Pretty Deadly keeps walking and runs into The Street Profits, who thank them for telling them about Los Garza.

Apollo Crews comes up and tells the Profits that Pretty Deadly and DIY are playing them, and that it was, in fact, DIY, who attacked them weeks ago. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

Two matches are announced for next week’s first three-hour episode of WWE SmackDown. Those are Nia Jax vs. Naomi for the title and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade.

Now we head to the ring for our final match of the evening, with Owens and Aldis’ meeting still to come. Sami Zayn’s theme hits and he makes his way to the ring. Carmelo Hayes comes out and the bell sounds. After a minute of action, we head to a mid-match break.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

