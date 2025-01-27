Chris Jericho says streaming services interested in ROH, Bron Breakker praises Bad Bunny

– During a recent interview with Pacman Jones, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker threw praise at Bad Bunny. He said “I think that’d be cool, bro. He obviously loves WWE and loves being a part of what we do. We love having him whenever he can come and wrestle. He killed it in Puerto Rico. I mean, everything that he’s done with us has been great. It’s been super entertaining, I’m sure, for the fans to watch. I think it’d be exciting, man. That’s big-time stuff. Anytime that he does anything with us, it’s always pretty cool.“

– Chris Jericho says Tony Khan has received offers from streaming services for ROH TV:

“I know Tony is working on that and has a couple of offers. I don’t know if they are offers he wants. I think he wants to try and expand those offers. I’m a 1000% sure that he will continue to work to get a streaming deal.

Because when he sets his mind on something, he usually makes it happen. He has invested fully in the Ring of Honor brand and product.”

(Source: @smFISHMAN)

